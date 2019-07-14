Northstar Asset Management Stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Upped by $888,800 as Stock Price Rose; Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Shareholder Grs Advisors Lifted Its Position by $3.42 Million as Stock Price Rose

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86 million, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.24. About 1.24M shares traded or 30.02% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 215.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,881 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 4,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.78 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 23/04/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN PICKS JP MORGAN AND VTB CAPITAL TO LEAD INTERNATIONAL LISTING OF KAZAKHTELECOM; 18/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – ANNOUNCES A NEW SUITE OF GLOBAL FIXED INCOME INDICES, J.P. MORGAN ESG; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $1.9 Billion Of Subprime Rmbs Impacted By Jpmorgan Settlement; 27/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD WYNN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $214 FROM $196; 02/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST 2018-2; PRESALE; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $62.6 Million Of Us Rmbs Impacted By J.P. Morgan Settlement; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Black Knight Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $32,493 activity. The insider Armer Douglas N. sold $22,583.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dean Investment Assoc Ltd Com holds 67,750 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 660,027 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Archford Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 7,861 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Gp invested in 0% or 4,471 shares. Victory Mngmt owns 1,330 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Com holds 20,800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 234,241 shares. 200 were accumulated by Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Tn. 235,100 were accumulated by Prudential Financial Inc. New York-based Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Nomura Inc holds 125,949 shares. United Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Company reported 263,132 shares. Van Eck Associates invested in 241,649 shares.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corepoint Lodging Inc by 452,760 shares to 204,541 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 149,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,896 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp New.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. 13,341 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.40 million were sold by Beer Lori A. Another trade for 11,659 shares valued at $1.22M was made by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950. $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Scher Peter. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Tru holds 0.51% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 33,917 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings Incorporated, a Japan-based fund reported 12.95M shares. Northstar Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.31% or 69,852 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams stated it has 1.68% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Matrix Asset Advisors Ny owns 4.67% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 270,309 shares. Menora Mivtachim reported 851,422 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 0.32% or 28,781 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa has 1.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 8,652 shares. Coe Ltd Com holds 2.94% or 24,993 shares. Johnson Grp Incorporated has invested 0.44% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Zuckerman Investment Grp Inc Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 13,495 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jones Financial Lllp invested in 126,150 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Baldwin Investment Mngmt Limited holds 30,931 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Llc invested in 13.99 million shares.

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 2,190 shares to 41,920 shares, valued at $8.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,341 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK).