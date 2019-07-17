Northstar Asset Management Raised J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Position By $888,800; RAVENQUEST BIOMED ORDINARY SHARES C (RVVQF) Shorts Decreased By 70%

RAVENQUEST BIOMED INC ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:RVVQF) had a decrease of 70% in short interest. RVVQF’s SI was 300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 70% from 1,000 shares previously. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.372. About 11,804 shares traded. RavenQuest BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVVQF) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) stake by 215.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northstar Asset Management Llc acquired 8,800 shares as J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Northstar Asset Management Llc holds 12,881 shares with $1.30M value, up from 4,081 last quarter. J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. now has $373.45B valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $115.12. About 15.31 million shares traded or 36.84% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S EIGEN WARNS OF `HOSTILE’ BOND MARKET AS RATES CLIMB; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan chief paid 364 times more than his typical worker; 16/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 30/03/2018 – JPMorgan $8 Billion Jury Loss to Widow Faces Massive Reduction; 07/05/2018 – JPM ULRICH: DON’T EXPECT TRADE WAR BUT SEE FRICTION CONTINUING; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N RELEASES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER LETTER FROM CEO JAMIE DIMON

Ravenquest Biomed Inc., a cannabis company, focuses on the cannabis production, management services and consulting, and specialized research and development activities. The company has market cap of $44.85 million. The firm was formerly known as Ravencrest Resources Inc. and changed its name to Ravenquest Biomed Inc. in September 2017. It currently has negative earnings.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought 18,000 shares worth $2.00 million. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950. Petno Douglas B also sold $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. Beer Lori A sold $1.40M worth of stock or 13,341 shares. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Scher Peter sold $1.96 million. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was sold by Friedman Stacey.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 23,227 shares. Moreover, Oakwood Capital Mgmt Ltd Company Ca has 4% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Retail Bank Hapoalim Bm invested in 20,985 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Company holds 3,198 shares. Kopp Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 8,927 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Florida-based Raymond James Trust Na has invested 1.56% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Strategic Wealth Advsr Gru Limited Liability accumulated 33,369 shares. Wallace Management accumulated 0.04% or 2,606 shares. Westwood Group owns 1.85M shares. Burke And Herbert Savings Bank And Trust Co holds 0.99% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 11,053 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 290,771 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 606,093 shares. Verity & Verity Lc invested in 2.47% or 106,400 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 62,840 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 508,358 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio.

Northstar Asset Management Llc decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) stake by 1,300 shares to 29,341 valued at $8.03M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Small (VB) stake by 2,650 shares and now owns 71,003 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

