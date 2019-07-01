Northstar Asset Management Maintains Stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW); Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Norinchukin Bank The Has Increased Holding

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 54.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 1,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,508 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 3,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $459.07. About 206,084 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The bought 9,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 313,280 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90M, up from 303,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $54.9. About 3.71M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albert D Mason Incorporated has 3,441 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Co owns 133 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 1.18 million are held by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Jp Marvel Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 9,163 shares. Cap Intl Ca holds 4,933 shares. Waddell Reed invested in 0.28% or 261,612 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Donaldson Limited has invested 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Bridges Investment Management stated it has 35,359 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Co reported 1,808 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 23,491 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd holds 3,918 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.04% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 36 are owned by Farmers & Merchants Invests. Beese Fulmer Mngmt reported 3,412 shares stake.

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT) by 7,410 shares to 175,909 shares, valued at $35.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 2,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,920 shares, and cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Norinchukin Bank The, which manages about $7.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonaldscorp (NYSE:MCD) by 15,886 shares to 231,485 shares, valued at $43.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroupinc (NYSE:C) by 5,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,664 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Coinc (NYSE:MRK).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 2 insider sales for $20.54 million activity. MERLO LARRY J also sold $10.73M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $233,080 was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II.