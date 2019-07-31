Northstar Asset Management Maintains Holding in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM); Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) Shareholder A-R-T- Advisors Has Raised Its Holding by $896,000 as Market Value Rose

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) by 81.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 112,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 52.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 249,201 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 137,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tg Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $693.07M market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $7.63. About 696,204 shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 49.13% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 08/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 07/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 17/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at the 54th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Onco; 08/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 46c; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Announces Updated Results From the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Ublituximab (TG-1101); 26/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 19/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at the 54th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the 23rd Congress of the European Hematology Association; 15/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – TGTX TO REPORT FILING DECISION ON FIRST BLA/NDA LATER IN YEAR

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 215.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,881 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 4,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $115.59. About 7.12 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 24/04/2018 – ROTORK PLC ROR.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 320P FROM 290P; 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- APPOINTED MORGAN STANLEY & CO., J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS FOR OFFERING; 11/04/2018 – Russia’s Rusal to be ejected from CEMBI emerging debt indexes-JPMorgan; 22/05/2018 – Qiagen at J.P. Morgan European Health Care Conference Jun 21; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan applies to re-enter China securities market; 16/05/2018 – Despegar.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Announces the Sale of the Bowen Building to JPMorgan Chase; 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $1.2 BILLION, DOWN FROM $1.3 BILLION IN THE PRIOR YEAR

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Challenges Stack Up As JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup Prepare To Report – Benzinga” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “4 Online Banks With Daily Balance Notifications – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Big Option Trade In JPMorgan Ahead Of Tuesday’s Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Capital Ca has 0.73% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 60,664 shares. Moreover, Cidel Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs stated it has 105,577 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Schulhoff Co holds 3.08% or 56,994 shares in its portfolio. Peloton Wealth Strategists accumulated 35,650 shares. Parsec Fincl Mgmt Inc has 2.2% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 341,930 shares. Montecito National Bank & Trust And Trust reported 28,179 shares stake. Schaller Inv holds 1.61% or 21,510 shares. Lipe And Dalton holds 1,883 shares. Bender Robert & Associates owns 4,174 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv, a California-based fund reported 5,567 shares. Fincl Management Pro invested 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Guyasuta Inv Advsrs Inc holds 36,877 shares. Fincl Counselors Inc has invested 1.48% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) by 3,966 shares to 13,441 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Small (VB) by 2,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,003 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $351,750 activity.

More notable recent TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TG Therapeutics: Hitting A Growth Inflection – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Provides Long-Term Follow-Up Data from Phase 2 Trial of Ublituximab in Patients with MS – StreetInsider.com” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Fund Think About TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TG Therapeutics to Present at the Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “This Is Why TG Therapeutics Stock Soared 65.9% in February – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 04, 2019.