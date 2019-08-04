Northstar Asset Management Lifted Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holding by $832,050; As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Moon Capital Management Trimmed by $246.42 Million Its Stake

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 54.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 1,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 5,508 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 3,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $510.47. About 410,595 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 1,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 48,929 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38B, down from 50,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $127.14. About 1.53M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $27.56 million activity. 263 shares were sold by Morrow J William, worth $36,979. STEELE JOHN M sold $4.72 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Tuesday, February 12. $3.90 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by CAMPBELL VICTOR L on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 37,500 shares valued at $5.24M was sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B. Foster Jon M had sold 32,944 shares worth $4.63 million. 200 shares were sold by Whalen Kathleen M, worth $27,896 on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate stated it has 23,414 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.1% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 12,601 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) stated it has 0.02% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Comml Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 173 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office Inc. Salem Inv Counselors reported 1,475 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 706,062 shares. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 24,600 shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 225,320 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Sei Investments Co owns 67,157 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 57,604 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.17% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 1.89 million shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Company reported 125 shares.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $87.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30 shares to 21,943 shares, valued at $4.17 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Adient Plc.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,225 shares to 57,949 shares, valued at $11.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,700 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB).