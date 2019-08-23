Northstar Asset Management Lifted Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Position; Oracle (ORCL) Market Valuation Rose While Blume Capital Management Lowered Position by $1.49 Million

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 54.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 1,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 5,508 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 3,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $523.5. About 408,645 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 20.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 28,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 110,535 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94M, down from 138,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 6.61M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Aite Group gives highest mark to the Oracle/Equisoft stand-alone claims solution; 26/04/2018 – Magic Memories Grows its Business by Capturing Smiles Across the World; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50M From Oracle; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD PLATFORM AS A SERVICE (PAAS) PLUS INFRASTRUCTURE AS A SERVICE (IAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 28% TO $415 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Industry Connect 2018 Draws Top Business Leaders to Share Insights and Strategies for Digital Transformation; 16/04/2018 – ORACLE CO-CEO CATZ SAYS EXPECTS ACCELERATION IN ITS CLOUD BUSINESS BUT CAN’T TIME IT; 25/04/2018 – Loot Crate Achieves Explosive Growth on NetSuite; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Hardware Systems Rev $994M

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) by 3,966 shares to 13,441 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Small (VB) by 2,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,003 shares, and cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sherwin-Williams: A Boring Company That Is A Superstar – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Check Out These 5 Fast-Growing Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Still Waiting For Sherwin-Williams To Pull Back – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin-Williams’ (SHW) Shares Rise 34% YTD: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc reported 0.12% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Bp Public Lc invested in 0.15% or 9,000 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 35,348 were accumulated by Hl Fincl Limited Liability. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 5,031 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 6,892 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Com owns 1,387 shares. House Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 600 shares. Sun Life Inc has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 1,782 shares. 339 are owned by Rowland Investment Counsel Adv. Maine-based Davis R M has invested 0.74% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Sirios Cap Limited Partnership reported 2.16% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.01% stake.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.47 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 21,645 shares to 92,015 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 10,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab St Us Treasury (SCHO).