Northstar Asset Management Lifted Its Holding in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by $832,050; As Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Valuation Declined, Holder Heitman Real Estate Securities Trimmed Its Holding by $56.71 Million

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) by 74.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 476,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 160,097 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.05 million, down from 636,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $128.62. About 1.11M shares traded or 10.12% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 54.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 1,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 5,508 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 3,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $534.74. About 324,258 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning has invested 0.08% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.07% or 92,623 shares. 1,454 were reported by Motley Fool Asset Lc. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa holds 9,583 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 0.59% or 24,900 shares. Cap Interest Ltd Ca stated it has 4,933 shares. 97,153 are held by Millennium Mngmt Llc. Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.06% or 5,243 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust has 14,684 shares. Everence Capital Management Inc invested in 0.13% or 1,779 shares. South State holds 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 709 shares. 7,205 are owned by Stone Run Capital Ltd Liability. Rmb Cap Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 875 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 850 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 10,723 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT) by 7,410 shares to 175,909 shares, valued at $35.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,700 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB).

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Site Centers Corp by 542,098 shares to 2.18 million shares, valued at $29.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 154,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 978,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).