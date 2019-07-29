Northstar Asset Management Increases Stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW); Pathstone Family Office Has Raised Its Position in Comcast New (CMCSA) as Stock Value Rose

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 54.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 1,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,508 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 3,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $508.58. About 147,709 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 661.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 21,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,493 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $978,000, up from 3,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 2.60 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Comcast is shifting focus to its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting weighs on its legacy cable division; 25/04/2018 – Comcast/Sky: outfoxed; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Clears U.K. Public Interest Hurdle in Bid for Sky (Video); 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 12/03/2018 – Comcast Business VoiceEdge™ Adds Award-Winning One-Click Audio Conferencing App; 25/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: @jolingkent with a first look at a new version of @amazonecho designed for kids, including parental; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Lights up San Francisco Bay Area with LoRaWAN™ IoT Network

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.10 million were reported by Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Amer Natl Registered Investment Advisor has 0.87% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 39,030 shares. The Massachusetts-based Bollard Gru Lc has invested 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreno Evelyn V has 184,919 shares. 55,897 were reported by Commercial Bank Of Stockton. Chevy Chase Incorporated holds 0.68% or 3.79 million shares. Peoples Fincl owns 0.09% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 4,298 shares. Hsbc Plc owns 3.94M shares. 1St Source National Bank & Trust invested in 0.08% or 24,234 shares. The Missouri-based Moneta Invest Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Boston Limited accumulated 16,036 shares. Lincoln Natl Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Heritage Wealth Advisors stated it has 5,670 shares. M&R Inc holds 238,901 shares. Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 1.35M shares.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $786.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 51,700 shares to 284,257 shares, valued at $11.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 13,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $10.21 million activity.

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,225 shares to 57,949 shares, valued at $11.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,700 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

