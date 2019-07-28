Northstar Asset Management Increased Position in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM); Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Market Value Declined While Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Increased Stake by $64.24 Million

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 1.34M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.37M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $355.92 million, up from 6.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 21.55M shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WILL RETURN MONEY TO SHAREHOLDERS IF IT MAKES MORE SENSE THAN CONTINUING TO LOOK FOR THINGS TO DO; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings ‘Anti-Climactic’: Wells Fargo’s Fritzsche (Video); 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WANTS CONGRESS TO CREATE LEGISLATIVE SOLUTION FOR DEALING WITH GUNMAKERS -CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO – EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ED BLAKEY WILL RETIRE AS HEAD OF COMMERCIAL CAPITAL BUSINESS, PART OF COMPANY’S WHOLESALE BANKING GROUP; 29/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: WOFFORD JOINS INVESTMENT BANKING GROUP AS MD; 23/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Entered Into Agreement in Principle to Avoid Cost, Disruption of Further Litigation; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – ENTERED CONSENT ORDERS WITH OCC AND CFPB THAT ADDRESS MATTERS RELATED TO CO’S COMPLIANCE RISK MANAGEMENT PROGRAM; 04/05/2018 – JUST IN: Wells Fargo reaches agreement in principle to resolve securities fraud class action suit, will pay $480M as part of the settlement

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 215.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,881 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 4,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63M shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Commercial Banking Rev $2.17B; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 20/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR RAISES FARES $3 ONE WAY, OTHERS MAY MATCH: JPMORGAN; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 10/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: JP Morgan, VTB to lead international listing of Kazakhtelecom; 15/05/2018 – Okta Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Hires Bank of America Energy Investment Banker Wheeler; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Down 28% This Year, JP Morgan Leads; 05/04/2018 – Canadian M&A deals seen rebounding after sluggish first quarter

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Management holds 0.02% or 1,664 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.52% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 2.22 million shares. Fca Corp Tx reported 4,161 shares. Moreover, Putnam Invests Lc has 0.49% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Liberty Cap Management Inc accumulated 0.25% or 10,165 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Linscomb & Williams accumulated 88,334 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Fiera, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 57,554 shares. Burke And Herbert Commercial Bank And Trust stated it has 20,510 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Stock Yards Bancorp & Co reported 39,912 shares. Buckhead Cap Management Llc owns 64,238 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Beach Invest Counsel Pa accumulated 15,907 shares. Chevy Chase Hldgs holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 3.44 million shares. Cahill Advsrs reported 10,926 shares. Moody Natl Bank Trust Division owns 306,728 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $59.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity (FTEC) by 139,684 shares to 3.47 million shares, valued at $205.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 719,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deltec Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.27% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 12,225 shares. Moreover, Aspiriant Ltd Company has 0.25% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 30,620 shares. Ycg Lc holds 22,938 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited holds 0.34% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,587 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Advsrs Ltd stated it has 15,535 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp has 0.12% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 13,127 shares. Pioneer Tru National Bank N A Or invested in 2.83% or 64,929 shares. Merriman Wealth Ltd Liability owns 5,716 shares. Beaumont Prtn Limited Company holds 15,101 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 10,778 are owned by Rodgers Brothers. Polaris Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 445,429 shares. 15,437 were reported by Delphi Management Inc Ma. Horizon Invest Svcs Lc owns 39,289 shares for 2.71% of their portfolio. Leisure accumulated 1.74% or 20,429 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mgmt Inc stated it has 1.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT) by 7,410 shares to 175,909 shares, valued at $35.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,700 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Small (VB).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was made by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. The insider Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million. $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Scher Peter. Beer Lori A had sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40M.