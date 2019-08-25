Northstar Asset Management Increased Holding in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) as Stock Price Rose; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Shares Declined While Td Asset Management Upped Position by $8.02 Million

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 215.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 12,881 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 4,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17 million shares traded or 22.56% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon plans to offer co-branded credit card to U.S. small-business customers- Bloomberg; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 18/05/2018 – STROEER SAXG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 86 EUROS FROM 77 EUROS; 20/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 08/03/2018 – The Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan health venture is scouting CEOs, with tech VC John Doerr’s help; 30/05/2018 – Cars.com shares leap after report the company hired JP Morgan to explore a potential sale; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT WORKING W/ OFAC; 29/05/2018 – JPM SEES ‘GOOD PERFORMANCE’ IN RATES, COMMODITIES, CREDIT; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Spotify, Buys More Facebook

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 40.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 19,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 67,621 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.77 million, up from 48,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $8.17 during the last trading session, reaching $286.85. About 722,153 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 21/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY THEY WILL MEET ICER’S RECOMMENDED PRICE; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma 1Q Rev $1.51B; 21/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Show DUPIXENT Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing Dupixent(R) (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-To-Severe Asthma; 18/05/2018 – Regeneron Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) A Great Pick for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting REGN Put And Call Options For October 18th – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, BA, REGN – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Cards for Sarepta (SRPT) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SRE, REGN, MCD – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

