Northstar Asset Management Holds Stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM); Envestnet (ENV) Shareholder Summit Creek Advisors Lifted Stake by $2.48 Million

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 215.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 12,881 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 4,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.76 million shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – AENA SME SA AENA.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 171 FROM EUR 168; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP PLC BOWL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 250P FROM 230P; 23/04/2018 – NMC HEALTH PLC NMC.L – J.P. MORGAN CAZENOVE ACTED AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER AND HSBC ACTED AS LEAD MANAGER; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO `VERY POSITIVE’ LONG-TERM ON EMERGING MARKETS; 18/05/2018 – VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC VED.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1050P FROM 1000P; 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare; 23/04/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour May 23; 15/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL MARCH COMPOSITE PMI AT 53.3 VS 54.8 LAST MONTH

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Envestnet Inc. (ENV) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 38,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The institutional investor held 289,651 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.94M, up from 251,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $56.75. About 498,294 shares traded or 49.90% up from the average. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 16/05/2018 – New Envestnet Insurance Exchange Integrates Insurance Solutions into Wealth Management Practice; 05/04/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac Takes Top Honors at Family Wealth Report Awards for Best Portfolio Management Application; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 06/03/2018 Advisor Group Launches ERS-Powered Retirement Plan Central, a Comprehensive Practice Management Platform for Retirement Advisors; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $1.78-$1.83; 29/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee Appoints New Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle-East and Africa Region; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac to Announce Financial Planning Capabilities at Advisor Summit; 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces Winners of Essential Advisor Awards and First-Ever EIOC Vision Awards; 14/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee, Quovo and Morningstar ByAllAccounts Announce New Framework for Ensuring Secure Open Data Access

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $561.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 22,764 shares to 161,218 shares, valued at $14.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 48,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,730 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics (NASDAQ:NEO).

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT) by 7,410 shares to 175,909 shares, valued at $35.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,700 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

