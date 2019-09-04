Northstar Asset Management Holding in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Has Upped by $888,800; Capital Fund Management Sa Has Lowered Its Teradyne (TER) Position by $1.42 Million; Share Value Rose

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 215.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 12,881 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 4,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $108.56. About 9.85 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/03/2018 – IBSTOCK PLC IBST.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 315P FROM 300P; 24/05/2018 – JPMORGAN EXPANDS OIL & GAS PRACTICE WITH MORGAN STANLEY HIRES; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH SELLS WASHINGTON BUILDING TO JPMORGAN CHASE FOR $140M; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 04/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – DASSAULT SYSTEMES DAST.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 115 FROM EUR 108; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bezos-Buffett joint venture to save health care is struggling to find a CEO – CNBC; 16/05/2018 – #CryptoCorner: Messaging Platform LINE Partners With ICON, #Coinbase Announces Suite Aimed At Investors And JP Morgan Co-President Talks #Crypto; 13/03/2018 – NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS INC NCSM.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 11/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 39.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 36,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The hedge fund held 55,963 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, down from 92,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $52.21. About 916,723 shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE FOR €121M; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Buys 2.1% Position in Teradyne; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Dividend of 9c; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – “DEMAND OUTLOOK FOR 2018 MOBILE DEVICE TEST CAPACITY DECLINED SHARPLY IN QUARTER”; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teradyne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TER); 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Net $87M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne: MiR Supplies Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Robots

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 1.41% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.71 per share. TER’s profit will be $116.31M for 18.65 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 127 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 159.50 million shares or 4.32% less from 166.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Macquarie Group Limited accumulated 0.16% or 2.34M shares. Boston holds 188,156 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 485,155 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny has 0.07% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 28,853 shares. The Israel-based Psagot Investment House has invested 0% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Services Automobile Association holds 88,044 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 78,640 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Century Cos accumulated 0.09% or 2.11M shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.24% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Waddell Reed Finance stated it has 2.57 million shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 7,033 shares. North Carolina-based Captrust Fincl has invested 0% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Kbc Grp Inc Nv invested in 0% or 3,103 shares. Quantum Cap, a California-based fund reported 37,822 shares.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 178,000 shares to 225,404 shares, valued at $10.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qorvo Inc by 104,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FB).

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 2,190 shares to 41,920 shares, valued at $8.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,700 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT).

