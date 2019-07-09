Northstar Asset Management Has Upped Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Position By $832,050; COLES GROUP LTD AUSTRALIA (CLEGF) Shorts Decreased By 0.25%

COLES GROUP LTD AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) had a decrease of 0.25% in short interest. CLEGF’s SI was 119,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.25% from 119,600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1193 days are for COLES GROUP LTD AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:CLEGF)’s short sellers to cover CLEGF’s short positions. It closed at $8.72 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) stake by 54.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northstar Asset Management Llc acquired 1,935 shares as Sherwin Williams Co (SHW)’s stock declined 0.71%. The Northstar Asset Management Llc holds 5,508 shares with $2.37M value, up from 3,573 last quarter. Sherwin Williams Co now has $42.40B valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $459.27. About 145,114 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR

Among 11 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Sherwin-Williams had 21 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of SHW in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Friday, April 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) rating on Wednesday, January 16. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $450 target. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, January 14 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 16 by Deutsche Bank. Robert W. Baird maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $52500 target.

Northstar Asset Management Llc decreased Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT) stake by 7,410 shares to 175,909 valued at $35.29M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) stake by 1,300 shares and now owns 29,341 shares. Vanguard Small (VB) was reduced too.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity. $216,035 worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) was bought by FETTIG JEFF M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bath Savings Tru reported 4,187 shares. 38,058 were reported by Pnc Finance Ser Gp Inc. Elm Advsrs reported 0.72% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Suntrust Banks holds 10,636 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cortland Associate Incorporated Mo has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Fiera Corp reported 1.47M shares or 2.48% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 209,738 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The owns 0.09% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 194,263 shares. Provident Trust stated it has 1,975 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Capital Inc has invested 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Ironwood Limited Liability has 0% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Ww Asset Mgmt stated it has 6,116 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Montag A And has 0.02% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 3,464 were reported by Riverhead Capital Llc.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. The company has market cap of $12.70 billion. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through operating 809 supermarkets. It has a 19.08 P/E ratio. The firm also operates coles.com.au, an online supermarket with various delivery channels; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.