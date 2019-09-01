Northstar Asset Management Has Increased J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Position; Wunderlich Securities Has Upped Holding in Boeing Co Com (BA) by $1.35 Million as Share Price Declined

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 158.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 3,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,791 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 2,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS FUNDAMENTAL STRENGTH IN THE FREIGHTER MARKET IS ENCOURAGING; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS TALKS WITH BOEING HAVE YET TO REACH A CONFORTABLE SITUATION FOR ALL PARTS, INCLUDING THE BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair Holdings Exercises 25 Boeing-Max-200 Options; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – CONTRACT IS TO PROVIDE AND MANAGE CONSUMABLE MATERIAL FOR F/A-18 DEPOT MAINTENANCE WITH OPTION FOR FIVE ADDITIONAL YEARS; 02/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT INTRODUCED NEW MOBILE VERSION OF ITS JDM FLIGHT DATA UPDATE TECHNOLOGY, AND A NEW ALLIANCE WITH BAD ELF; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO HAVE NO CHANGE TO CO.’S 2018 GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Boeing easily surpasses estimates on earnings per share; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 06/04/2018 – US secondary loan prices weaken amid tariff threats

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 215.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 12,881 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 4,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 10.17M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – DIMON: ONE DAY WILL SEE JPMORGAN WITH LARGE TOWER IN CHINA; 09/04/2018 – MILLICOM MlCsdb.ST : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH UNDERWEIGHT, SKR 490 TARGET PRICE; 20/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Announces Threshold Price and Initial Price for Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Due May 1, 2023; 11/05/2018 – Akamai Technologies To Participate In The J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 27/04/2018 – The Amazon partnership with Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan faces big hurdles, they say; 24/04/2018 – MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC MGAMM.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 345P FROM 335P; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19%; 14/05/2018 – Blackline Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SAID TO MULL BLOCKCHAIN PROJECT SPIN-OFF: FT; 15/05/2018 – Tegna Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts owns 247,562 shares. Bollard Grp Limited holds 172,857 shares or 2.49% of its portfolio. Beck Mack Oliver Llc holds 0.11% or 8,203 shares in its portfolio. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.21% or 84,027 shares. Clark Management Grp reported 58,336 shares stake. Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 2,117 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Sabal Tru owns 59,118 shares or 2% of their US portfolio. 1,513 are owned by Guardian Life Co Of America. Philadelphia Company reported 3,958 shares. Panagora Asset owns 591,809 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Group, Indiana-based fund reported 13,670 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Llc Pa holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,676 shares. Webster Comml Bank N A has 19,109 shares. 340 are owned by Alphamark Lc. First Fin National Bank accumulated 9,117 shares.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $576.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Industrial Select Sector Spdr (XLI) by 6,428 shares to 5,607 shares, valued at $421,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 11,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,427 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Powershares Qqq Tr.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Odey Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Inc holds 0.16% or 19,440 shares. Guardian Cap Lp holds 1.51% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 99,699 shares. Ally Financial Inc reported 0.89% stake. Davis Selected Advisers holds 7.95 million shares or 3.96% of its portfolio. Korea Invest, a Korea-based fund reported 2.81 million shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 42.33M shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 1.9% stake. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 5.03M shares. Crossvault Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 3.08% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 59,054 shares. Bluecrest stated it has 33,664 shares. Bollard Lc stated it has 92,056 shares. Forbes J M And Communication Llp holds 94,794 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 3.07M shares. Architects has 0.46% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,611 shares. Shufro Rose And Company Ltd Company stated it has 171,132 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings.

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1,300 shares to 29,341 shares, valued at $8.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 2,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,920 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK).

