Northstar Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by $832,050 as Market Valuation Declined; Tesla (TSLA) Stake Held by Mai Wealth Advisors

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 54.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 1,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,508 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 3,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $462.19. About 232,123 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Tesla Inc. (TSLA) by 275.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 3,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,213 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, up from 1,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Tesla Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $229.91. About 6.04 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 03/04/2018 – SPECULATIVE-GRADE DEFAULT RATE SEEN FALLING TO 2.0 PCT A YEAR FROM NOW VS CURRENT 3.6 PCT – MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – The U.S. transportation safety agency chairman and Elon Musk discuss the fatal ‘autopilot’ Tesla crash. via @cnbctech; 03/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Tesla Production Progress, Spotify Sings; 02/05/2018 – Tesla Burns Another $1 Billion as Musk Vows New Era With Model 3; 23/03/2018 – Elon Musk heard the WhatsApp founder’s call to #DeleteFacebook, and actually deleted Tesla and SpaceX’s Facebook pages; 12/04/2018 – NTSB Kicks Tesla Off Crash Probe for Violating Disclosure Pledge; 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Tesla Trucks to Be Operated by FedEx Freight; 02/04/2018 – Tesla CEO Elon Musk says there will be ‘news’ about the Model 3 release date on Sunday; 11/04/2018 – ALL CHINA-BUILT LINCOLNS TO OFFER PLUG-IN HYBRID ELECTRIC VERSIONS; 11/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Tesla targets November 2019 for start of Model Y production – sources SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) –

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 335,427 shares. Twin Tree LP reported 9,523 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bessemer Gru reported 76 shares stake. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Kistler has 38 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Focused Wealth invested in 3,668 shares. Commerce Savings Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 2,047 shares. Whittier invested in 2,081 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Quantitative Inv Limited Liability holds 1.47% or 91,000 shares. Jasper Ridge Partners LP has 2,271 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Republic Inv Mngmt holds 21,470 shares. Stifel Financial Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 10,531 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.07% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Sei Invests has 55,206 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,559 shares to 2,397 shares, valued at $567,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpm S&P 500 Nt Due 4/10/19 by 400,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Bank Etf (KBE).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 insider sales for $13.90 million activity. $544,000 worth of stock was sold by RICE LINDA JOHNSON on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Straubel Jeffrey B sold $4.40M. 16,780 shares valued at $5.84M were sold by Gracias Antonio J. on Wednesday, January 16. $305,420 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares were sold by Guillen Jerome M.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,225 shares to 57,949 shares, valued at $11.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT) by 7,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,909 shares, and cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability holds 0.35% or 6,777 shares. Texas Yale Capital, Florida-based fund reported 6,892 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 3,072 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 0% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 350 shares. Nomura Hldg Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Ccm Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 1.18% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 16,364 shares. Burt Wealth accumulated 150 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tru Investment Advsr invested in 0.33% or 640 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab reported 60,189 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.02% or 3,200 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Scharf has 2.54% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 153,176 shares. Jupiter Asset Management accumulated 1,422 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Eaton Vance Management reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Profund Advsr Limited Liability reported 1,565 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc has 35,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.