Northstar Asset Management Has Increased Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Position by $832,050; Fedex (FDX) Market Value Declined While Highlander Capital Management Raised Stake by $343,900

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 90.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $726,000, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $172.46. About 370,757 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas; White House sees no link to terrorism; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX RESPONDS TO INCIDENTS IN TEXAS; 20/03/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: A box exploded at a FedEx ground facility in Schertz, Texas, about 30 minutes northeast of San; 30/04/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars Gala to honor the “Voice of Hispanic America”, Maria Elena Salinas and others at upco; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 02/04/2018 – The FedEx cyber attack could be part of a bigger ploy to hinder all organizations based in Ukraine, according to Mandiant Cyber Security’s Charles Carmakal; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN; 24/03/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: FedEx no longer plans to build $259 million distribution center in Greenwood; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX SEES 4Q TOTAL ASSET IMPAIRMENT CHARGES APPROXIMATE $380M; 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Trucks — MarketWatch

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 54.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 1,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,508 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 3,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $508.81. About 121,826 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $161.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,974 shares to 18,984 shares, valued at $3.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,800 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADP).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $318,546 activity. MERINO JOHN L also sold $419,160 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Monday, February 4.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for FDX and CTST: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of BUD and FDX of Upcoming Deadlines – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Schneider Wins CargoNet Award For Security Excellence; U.S. Xpress Named FedEx Ground’s Carrier Of The Year – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: FedEx, Netflix, Softbank, Target And More – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Announces Next Stage of its Global Community Engagement Program â€“ FedEx Cares 50 by 50 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10,907 shares to 5,700 shares, valued at $655,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Small (VB) by 2,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,003 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “As Predicted, JetBlue Beats On Earnings And Revenue; Chart Says Wait – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sherwin-Williams: Progressing Nicely Following Valspar Merger – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $1.13 per Common Share – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

