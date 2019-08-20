Northstar Asset Management Has Decreased Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake by $354,900; Shares Rose; Tobam Raised Equifax (EFX) Stake by $4.84 Million

Northstar Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc sold 1,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 29,341 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03 million, down from 30,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $276.19. About 1.00 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Tobam increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 113.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 40,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 77,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, up from 36,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $142.75. About 1.02 million shares traded or 27.20% up from the average. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS IT IS COOPERATING WITH U.S. SEC, DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE OVER INSIDER TRADING INVESTIGATION; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Announces Preliminary 2018 Annual Meeting Results; 22/05/2018 – Equifax Survey Highlights Biggest Pain Points for Property Managers in Today’s Rental Marketplace; 26/03/2018 – Equifax Launches NeuroDecision® Technology; 10/05/2018 – Verify “Credit lnvisibles” to Drive Predictive Lift; 14/03/2018 – Former executive at Equifax hit by insider trading charge; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS 146.6M CONSUMER NAMES STOLEN IN 2017 INCIDENT; 18/04/2018 – Egan-Jones Proxy Services Recommends ‘Withhold’ Vote for Majority of Equifax Board; 22/03/2018 – SEC: Former Equifax Executive Charged with Insider Trading – March 22, 2018

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 23.97 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

