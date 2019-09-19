Northstar Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) as Market Value Declined; As East West Bancorp (EWBC) Valuation Declined, Shelton Capital Management Upped Stake by $429,870

Northstar Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 35.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc sold 7,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 14,250 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $566,000, down from 22,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $38.16. About 3.07M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 1907.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 9,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 9,835 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $460,000, up from 490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.01. About 216,128 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04M for 23.27 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 448 shares to 230 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 4,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,589 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,719 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $38,691 were bought by Irving Paul H on Friday, August 23.

