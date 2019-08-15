Northstar Asset Management Has Cut Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $609,525; As Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Market Valuation Rose, V3 Capital Management LP Has Upped Position by $30.98 Million

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 158.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 704,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.61 million, up from 442,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $47.35. About 54,904 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $113.7 MLN VS $106 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Agrees with Land & Buildings That Change is Warranted on QTS Board; 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: QTS MAY FACE MORE HOLDER PRESSURE IN FUTURE; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in QTS Realty; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS BELIEVES QTS REALTY TRUST SHOULD EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 02/04/2018 – Clint Heiden Joins QTS as Chief Revenue Officer; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Compan; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $218M TO $228M, EST. $216.0M; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – BENEFIT TO QTS DURING THE YEAR WILL BE RELATIVELY MODEST AS ACCOUNTS ARE TRANSITIONED; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Company’s 2018 Annual Meeting

Northstar Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc sold 3,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 57,949 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01M, down from 61,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $907.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $200.78. About 10.89 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gladwin Field Office – Apple Tree Planting with Ruffed Grouse Society; 19/03/2018 – Apple Is Making Its Own Display Screens For The First Time: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – ldentiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 16/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Apple Valley boys basketball secures a return to state; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DOES NOT BELIEVE U.S. WILL HAVE A TRADE WAR OF SIGNIFICANCE WITH CHINA; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 08/03/2018 – Compliance with Apple’s 60-hour work week fell to 94 percent of suppliers from 98 percent in 2016

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sentinel Tru Lba has invested 0.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kistler holds 2.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 30,682 shares. Snow Capital Mngmt Lp holds 3.14% or 261,185 shares in its portfolio. 660,562 were reported by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Com. Tealwood Asset Inc holds 10,518 shares. The New Jersey-based Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gp Ltd Liability Com has invested 3.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 860,146 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 18,219 shares or 1.75% of its portfolio. Riverbridge Prtn Ltd Co holds 0.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 16,987 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability invested 1.72% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Regent Inv Mgmt Ltd Company has 3.83% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fayerweather Charles owns 4.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,513 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.94% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cwh Cap Management stated it has 8,817 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Penbrook Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.96% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $50,050 activity.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41M and $524.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $100.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.