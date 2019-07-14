Northstar Asset Management Has Cut Apple (AAPL) Holding by $609,525; Shares Rose; As Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Stock Price Rose, Loeb Partners Lifted Its Stake by $7.13 Million

Northstar Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc sold 3,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,949 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01 million, down from 61,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Pegatron’s profit falls 24% on Chinese labor costs; 06/04/2018 – AustinBizJournal: EXCLUSIVE: Robinson Ranch – nearly 7K acres near Apple campus – could open up for development; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27th event focused on education; 25/05/2018 – Apple has blocked the plans of the biggest distributor of PC-based video games to extend its reach into iPhones; 18/03/2018 – APPLE IS MAKING A SMALL NUMBERS OF SCREENS FOR TESTING PURPOSES -BLOOMBERG; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple: 13F; 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Apple Pitches Retooled IPad Tailored for Schools (Video); 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple is planning to introduce new low-cost iPads and education software – Bloomberg

Loeb Partners Corporation increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation bought 50 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,030 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.84 million, up from 980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $145.7. About 631,054 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 14.62% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 10/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. APPOINTS MARC E. BINDA AS TREASURER; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Rev $320.1M; 30/03/2018 – Dir Richardson Gifts 250 Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC – MOGLIA WILL CONTINUE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dakota Wealth Mngmt reported 57,802 shares stake. Prio Wealth Lp reported 620,774 shares. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo invested in 2.72% or 468,986 shares. Addison Capital Company holds 6,803 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts invested 1.83% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mcf Advisors Ltd reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Putnam Invs Ltd has invested 2.82% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Highstreet Asset Mngmt accumulated 47,536 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Citigroup Inc reported 4.62 million shares. Portland Global Advsrs Limited holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 15,102 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm holds 186,830 shares. Godsey And Gibb Assocs stated it has 7,088 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Missouri-based Country Club Trust Company Na has invested 1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Middleton & Commerce Ma owns 127,413 shares.

Loeb Partners Corporation, which manages about $405.10M and $4.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 81,950 shares to 1,400 shares, valued at $40.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $4.82 million activity. CIRUZZI VINCENT also sold $874,435 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) on Friday, February 8. MARCUS JOEL S had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.30 million on Thursday, February 7. Cunningham John H had sold 5,000 shares worth $661,300 on Monday, February 11. The insider Banks Jennifer sold $659,600.