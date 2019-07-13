Northstar Asset Management Has Boosted Holding in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by $832,050 as Share Value Declined; Td Asset Management Increases Stake in Novo (NVO)

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 54.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 1,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,508 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 3,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $469.73. About 418,661 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500.

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 6,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,727 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22 million, up from 74,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $47.54. About 3.31M shares traded or 136.43% up from the average. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 6.08% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 24/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – PEOPLE TREATED WITH SAXENDA ® (LIRAGLUTIDE 3 MG) FOR WEIGHT MANAGEMENT LOST AN AVERAGE OF 8.1 KG AFTER SIX MONTHS IN A REAL-WORLD CLINICAL SETTING, IN COMBINATION WITH DIET AND; 20/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Rise; Obesity Market Up 5%; 19/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Now Sees 2018 Operating Profit Growth in Local Currencies of 2%-5%, Had Seen 1%-5%; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) HAS APPROVED AN UPDATE TO US PRESCRIBING INFORMATION FOR TRESIBA; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – VERY PLEASED THAT FDA HAS APPROVED UPDATED LABEL FOR TRESIBA(®) AS ONLY BASAL INSULIN TO BE LABELLED WITH A LOWER RATE OF SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIA COMPARED TO INSULIN GLARGINE; 11/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK ANNOUNCES THE AVAILABILITY OF ZONOVATE® FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH HEMOPHILIA A IN QUEBEC; 26/03/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Contrave Advances: Obesity; 23/05/2018 – San Diego-based Epigen Biosciences enters a collaboration to license its LPA1 Receptor small molecule program to Novo Nordisk A; 05/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK AND EPIDESTINY TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT NOVO NORDISK HAS OBTAINED AN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENCE TO EPIDESTINY’S SICKLE CELL DISEASE (SCD) PROGRAMME, EPI01

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.1% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Daiwa, Japan-based fund reported 3,205 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Il invested 0.34% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Motley Fool Asset Limited Company reported 0.07% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Chesley Taft And Associate Lc holds 0.24% or 6,653 shares. Davis R M owns 46,343 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Tudor Corporation Et Al reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 4,300 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Meritage Gp LP accumulated 985,589 shares or 9.02% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated owns 64,114 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp holds 554 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.40 million shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.08% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 153,325 shares. Cumberland Prtn Limited has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,225 shares to 57,949 shares, valued at $11.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,341 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB).

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $65.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 7,540 shares to 224,349 shares, valued at $27.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 6,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zai Lab Ltd.