Northstar Asset Management Decreased Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $304,863; Stock Value Declined; Omers Administration Raised Position in Western Un Co (WU) as Stock Value Rose

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 345.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 244,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 314,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.34M, up from 70,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.71. About 4.15M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union: 2018 GAAP EPS Outlook Increased to Reflect Tax Rate, Impact of 2017 Tax Act; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA; 23/04/2018 – DJ Western Union Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WU); 04/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Western Union; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.90; 10/04/2018 – Western Union competitor WorldRemit is targeting its first profit next year; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive powers growth; 26/04/2018 – Western Union Expands Digital Service to Panama and Jamaica

Northstar Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 35.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc sold 7,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 14,250 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $566,000, down from 22,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $37.76. About 5.99M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $9.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 141,378 shares to 5.59M shares, valued at $205.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 103,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.14M shares, and cut its stake in Gpo Aeroportuario Del Pac Sa (NYSE:PAC).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 23.02 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

