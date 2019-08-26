Northstar Asset Management Boosted J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holding By $888,800; FURGO NV ORDINARY SHARES NETHERLANDS (FURGF) SI Decreased By 11.59%

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) stake by 215.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northstar Asset Management Llc acquired 8,800 shares as J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Northstar Asset Management Llc holds 12,881 shares with $1.30M value, up from 4,081 last quarter. J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. now has $339.00B valuation. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.76M shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/03/2018 – Jess In Texas: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took home more than $141 million in 2017 after calculating the actual realized; 17/04/2018 – SLT: Securities services revenue boost at JP Morgan Chase; 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 11/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Sued Over Credit Card Fees For Cryptocurrency Purchases — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4 Certs Ratings; 09/04/2018 – MOVES-BNY Mellon names sales executive for hedge funds, ETFs, structured products; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – TEGNA to Webcast Appearance at J.P. Morgan’s Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Northstar Asset Management Llc decreased Vanguard Small (VB) stake by 2,650 shares to 71,003 valued at $10.85 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) stake by 2,190 shares and now owns 41,920 shares. Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Trust has 2.56% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cullinan Assocs invested in 1.04% or 137,053 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability has 5,720 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. The California-based Van Strum Towne has invested 2.91% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Caprock Group Incorporated Incorporated owns 26,772 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. 39,565 are owned by Alta Capital Mngmt Lc. Moreover, Albion Gp Ut has 1.92% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nadler Financial Gp reported 0.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cohen And Steers Incorporated reported 33,057 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management has invested 3.8% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). South State reported 176,994 shares. Summit Strategies reported 0.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Motco has invested 1.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Intersect Cap Ltd reported 1.66% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eagle Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Among 3 analysts covering JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JP Morgan Chase has $132 highest and $116 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 19.48% above currents $106.02 stock price. JP Morgan Chase had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00M worth of stock.