Northside Capital Management Trimmed General Mls (GIS) Stake by $689,208; Horrell Capital Management Has Increased Juniper Networks (JNPR) Stake by $390,000 as Valuation Declined

Northside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 46.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northside Capital Management Llc sold 13,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 15,216 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $799,000, down from 28,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $54.32. About 1.81M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 155,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.13 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Juniper Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.72. About 2.39 million shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q EPS 10c; 25/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Delivers the Only Multicloud-Ready Orchestration and Analytics Platform for any Cloud and any Workload across Multivendor Environments with Contrail Enterprise Multicloud; 07/03/2018 – Juniper Capital III Conducts Final Close At Hard Cap Of $677.5 Million; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Juniper Networks Discusses Today’s Security Landscape at lnfosec 2018; 29/05/2018 – NCP engineering Releases Exclusive Remote Access Client 11.1 and the Exclusive Remote Access Management Server 5.0 for Juniper Networks’ SRX Series; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 07/03/2018 – Juniper Networks Named a Leader in Hardware Platforms for Software-Defined Networking Report; 10/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Mixed Reality Apps to Exceed 9 billion by 2022, as Industry aims to Emulate Pokémon Go’s Success; 11/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conference for June 2018; 10/05/2018 – Juniper Networks to Host Tech Talk on Contrail Enterprise Multicloud

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold JNPR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 307.04 million shares or 0.99% less from 310.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alyeska Grp Incorporated LP has invested 0.06% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Wells Fargo & Com Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Financial Service Com Ma has invested 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc invested in 5,981 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 114,451 shares. Franklin accumulated 17,229 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). 265,319 are held by Victory Capital Management. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance owns 3,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama stated it has 1.47 million shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsrs Ltd reported 0.02% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 2.57 million shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc owns 0.01% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 567,920 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested in 16,035 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office has 24 shares.

More notable recent Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Be Disappointed With Their 25% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Juniper Networks, Inc. declares $0.19 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Juniper: Challenges Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Juniper Networks Becomes Official Networking Partner of Aston Martin – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street in the Red Ahead of Fed Decision – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Should You Buy or Sell Kraft Heinz Right Now? – Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “General Mills (GIS) Recalls Five-Pound Bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Market Morning: Pillsbury 100% Tariff Threat, Oracle Says Uber Worthless, Panetta War Warning – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Northside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $254.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 7,493 shares to 16,108 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.