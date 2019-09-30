Northside Capital Management Lowered General Mls (GIS) Stake by $689,208; Equinix (EQIX) Valuation Rose While Lincluden Management LTD Lifted Its Position

Northside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 46.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northside Capital Management Llc sold 13,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 15,216 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $799,000, down from 28,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $55.12. About 2.51M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Equinix Inc. (EQIX) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 1,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 8,235 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.15 million, up from 6,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Equinix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $576.8. About 186,483 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Northside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $254.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 7,493 shares to 16,108 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 20,900 shares to 44,565 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 99,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).