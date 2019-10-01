Northside Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in General Mls (GIS) as Share Price Rose; Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake Increased by Philadelphia Trust Company

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 13,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 126,091 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.59 million, up from 112,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.28. About 5.29 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ QUALCOMM Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QCOM); 19/03/2018 – Rep. Hunter: HUNTER ENLISTS DEFENSE SECRETARY MATTIS TO BLOCK QUALCOMM TAKEOVER; 13/03/2018 – Trump’s blocking of Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm is about more than just China and national security, said observers; 08/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 9%; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s quarterly profit falls 51.5 percent; 18/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Qualcomm needs to resolve its slew of issues; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom: ‘Any Notion That a Combined Broadcom-Qualcomm Would Slash Funding or Cede Leadership in 5G Is Completely Unfounded’; 02/04/2018 – blacq: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker: sources (Reuters) – Former Qualcomm In; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS WORKFORCE REDUCTION NEEDED FOR LONG-TERM GROWTH; 06/03/2018 – RPT-Qualcomm takeover battle intervention shows U.S. security panel’s expanding reach

Northside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 46.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northside Capital Management Llc sold 13,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 15,216 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $799,000, down from 28,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $55.12. About 2.51 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 21/03/2018 – General Mills cuts profit forecast as freight, commodity costs weigh; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%

Northside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $254.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 7,493 shares to 16,108 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

