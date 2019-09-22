Northside Capital Management Has Trimmed General Mls (GIS) Position as Market Value Rose; Texas Instruments (TXN) Market Valuation Rose While Kepos Capital LP Cut Its Position

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 94.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 53,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 3,247 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $373,000, down from 56,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $126.67. About 7.62 million shares traded or 65.60% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world

Northside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 46.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northside Capital Management Llc sold 13,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 15,216 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $799,000, down from 28,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 6.14M shares traded or 52.37% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Etns/Usa (AMJ) by 96,510 shares to 326,489 shares, valued at $8.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hercules Holding Ii Llc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 22.46 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sfmg Lc invested in 4,040 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Markel Corporation invested in 1.19% or 677,000 shares. First Manhattan Commerce holds 0.03% or 44,205 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancshares has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Private Advisors Inc holds 0.11% or 3,475 shares. 10,871 are owned by Spinnaker Trust. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 21,626 shares stake. 1,550 were reported by Monetary Management Grp. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Llc has invested 2.36% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). First Dallas Incorporated holds 3,819 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Notis has 0.2% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3,750 shares. Victory Capital Management holds 189,953 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pggm Invs has 679,000 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.49% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Atlantic Union Financial Bank Corp holds 18,326 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Inv Counsel accumulated 0.01% or 10,738 shares. Newfocus Financial Group Inc Ltd Company reported 27,647 shares. The New York-based Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.44% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). British Columbia has invested 0.09% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). First Savings Bank And Trust Com Of Newtown stated it has 5,260 shares. Mcclain Value Management Llc accumulated 93,252 shares or 6.26% of the stock. Braun Stacey Associate has invested 0.72% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Ar Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 1.04% or 54,500 shares. Blackrock reported 0.11% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.13% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 5.30 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 154,475 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And stated it has 9,197 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Fin Serv Corp has invested 0.14% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Jnba Financial Advsr has 0.15% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 14,259 shares. Franklin Street Inc Nc invested in 160,295 shares or 1.08% of the stock.