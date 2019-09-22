Northside Capital Management Has Trimmed General Mls (GIS) Holding by $689,208 as Share Value Rose; Coastline Trust Co Has Increased Nvidia (NVDA) Holding by $408,852 as Share Price Declined

Northside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 46.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northside Capital Management Llc sold 13,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 15,216 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $799,000, down from 28,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 5.43M shares traded or 34.68% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 2,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,268 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84 million, up from 14,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $172.69. About 7.72M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:UNIT TAKING OVER SPACE IN EX-BELL LABS BUILDING IN HOLMDEL; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 20/03/2018 – Tweak Town: Nintendo Switch refresh rumor: new NVIDIA Tegra SoC, 8GB RAM; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Stocks: FedEx, Adobe, Chewy, General Mills All Fall Pre-Market – Yahoo Finance" on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Kraft Heinz's Second-Largest Investor Dumps 25 Million Shares – Motley Fool" published on September 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Stocks – Wall Street in the Red Ahead of Fed Decision – Yahoo Finance" published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "General Mills: Definitely Not At These Levels – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Northside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $254.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 7,493 shares to 16,108 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "After NVDA Stock Earnings, $200 Is Within Reach – Nasdaq" on May 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "NVIDIA Joins VMware to Drive AI Acceptance Amid Enterprises – Nasdaq" published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "All Bets Are Off With the Nvidia Stock Rally – Yahoo Finance" on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Unpacking Advanced Micro Devices Stock's Wild August Ride – Nasdaq" published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Could Nvidia Stock Really Reach That $227 Target Price? Absolutely – Nasdaq" with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $687.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,895 shares to 23,015 shares, valued at $6.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Barclays Tips Bond Etf (TIP) by 3,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,621 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

