Northside Capital Management Cut General Mls (GIS) Position by $689,208 as Market Valuation Rose; Farmer Bros Co (FARM) Market Valuation Declined While Trigran Investments Has Increased Its Position

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Farmer Bros Co (FARM) by 12.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 223,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% . The hedge fund held 1.97M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.29M, up from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Farmer Bros Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $13.68. About 104,654 shares traded. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 42.41% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 09/04/2018 – JEANNE FARMER GROSSMAN REPORTS 9.25 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 11/05/2018 – United States Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market Report 2018: Key Players are Bunn, Farmer Bros, Jab Holding Company, Nestle & Royal Cup Coffee – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – Changes Made to Farmer Trusts Related to Resignations of Co-Trustees; 12/03/2018 – Farmer Bros. Co. Publishes New Investor Presentation and Fact Sheet on Northlake, Texas Coffee Processing Facility; 09/05/2018 – Farmer Bros Short-Interest Ratio Rises 116% to 16 Days; 09/03/2018 Farmer Bros Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Loss/Shr 24c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmer Bros Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARM)

Northside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 46.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northside Capital Management Llc sold 13,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 15,216 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $799,000, down from 28,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $54.47. About 3.73M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE

More notable recent Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Crop California Greenhouse Harvest Complete With Outdoor Close Behind – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “As trade talks loom, Chinese firms look into buying U.S. farm goods – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Two Rivers to Acquire Hemp Farming and CBD Extraction Assets of Monteverde Partners – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold FARM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.91 million shares or 13.89% more from 8.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Prelude Management Ltd Liability accumulated 392 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) for 2,692 shares. Trigran Invs Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.97 million shares. First Manhattan has 31,275 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0% invested in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) for 68,755 shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 22,584 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) for 11,246 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 147,038 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 22,843 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 14,100 are held by Fruth Management. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 17,477 shares. Boston holds 0.01% or 405,674 shares. State Street reported 196,026 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Com Mn invested in 4.10 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Lakeview Capital Limited Co has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 67,387 shares. Aqr Limited Company holds 208,772 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 2.53 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. National Bank holds 1,000 shares. Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 379,766 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Strs Ohio reported 290,052 shares. Westwood Holdings Grp invested in 0.68% or 1.20 million shares. Stadion Money Mngmt Limited Co has 0.03% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 17,452 shares. Bailard Incorporated owns 3,856 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Lc invested in 6,542 shares. Perkins Coie Tru reported 403 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Dt Inv Lc stated it has 74,512 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings.

Northside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $254.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 7,493 shares to 16,108 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.