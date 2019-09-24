Northrop Grumman (NOC) Valuation Rose While Riverpark Advisors Boosted Holding; Kylin Management Has Cut New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stake by $54.00 Million as Stock Value Rose

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 1,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 10,741 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.47 million, up from 9,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $369.13. About 965,777 shares traded or 14.28% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Gets Sales Growth from Aerospace, Mission Systems Segments — Earnings Review; 05/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $2.5 BLN SALE OF TRITON UNMANNED AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS TO GERMANY -PENTAGON; 08/04/2018 – Investigators From Northrop Grumman and U.S. Government Wrapping Up Probes; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Short-term Rating To Northrop Grumman’s New Commercial Paper Program; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests – source [23:08 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.20/SHR FROM $1.10; EST. $1.10; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP QTRLY AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SALES OF $3,280 MLN, UP 10 PCT; 09/04/2018 – Post-Bulletin: Loss of classified satellite reportedly blamed on Northrop Grumman; 16/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Presenting at Conference May 31; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman Revises Satellite Procedures After Telescope Delay

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 40.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 562,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 835,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.73M, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $113. About 720,262 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $233.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 7,100 shares to 45,246 shares, valued at $8.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 17,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,753 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.