Northrop Grumman (NOC) Valuation Rose While Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Position in Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Lowered by $4.37 Million as Stock Price Declined

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 38,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.31 million, down from 41,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $374.47. About 1.08M shares traded or 35.14% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top secret Zuma satellite; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Victor H. Fazio to Retire From Board; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE INCREASED TO $15.40 TO $15.65; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests – source [23:08 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Sees FY EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $1B; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top-secret Zuma satellite; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 EPS $15.00-$15.25

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 64.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 57,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 32,060 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44M, down from 89,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $78.69. About 3.75M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 20/05/2018 – QUALCOMM, MEDIATEK MAY GET NEW OPPO ORDERS: COMMERCIAL TIMES; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Extend Purchase Agreement to July 25; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ELIMINATES REQUIREMENT THAT QUALCOMM DELIVER AUDITED AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NXP; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER TO BLOCK BROADCOM’S TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 12/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: BREAKING: Trump blocks Broadcom’s proposed Qualcomm buyout, citing national security concerns; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 19/04/2018 – DJ QUALCOMM Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QCOM); 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm earnings expected after the market close; 06/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera Qualcomm has no interest – never has and never will – in letting Singapore-based Broadcom take over its company

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 EPS, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $802.00M for 19.75 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual EPS reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.77 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

