Northrop Grumman (NOC) to pay $1.32 on Sep 25, 2019; Tax Exempt Securities Trust Series 302 Has 1.66 Sentiment

Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) is expected to pay $1.32 on Sep 25, 2019. (NYSE:NOC) shareholders before Sep 6, 2019 will receive the $1.32 dividend. Northrop Grumman Corp’s current price of $361.50 translates into 0.37% yield. Northrop Grumman Corp’s dividend has Sep 9, 2019 as record date. Aug 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.83% or $10.52 during the last trading session, reaching $361.5. About 656,337 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP.: POLAND IN PACT TO BUY NORTHROP; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE INCREASED TO $15.40 TO $15.65; 17/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS NORTHROP GRUMMAN ‘A-2’ SHORT-TERM RATING; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Sees FY EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 05/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept OKs possible $2.5 bln sale of military drones to Germany; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN SAYS DOJ IS CONTINUING TO INVESTIGATE THE MATTER, & CO IS COOPERATING IN THE INVESTIGATION – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share; 28/03/2018 – CORRECT: NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 18%; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top-secret Zuma satellite

Tax Exempt Securities Trust Series 302 (ROG) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 103 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 62 cut down and sold stock positions in Tax Exempt Securities Trust Series 302. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 16.27 million shares, down from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Tax Exempt Securities Trust Series 302 in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 48 Increased: 71 New Position: 32.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, makes, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.31 billion. The companyÂ’s Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense. It has a 24.02 P/E ratio. The Company’s Elastomeric Material Solutions segment provides elastomeric material solutions for critical cushioning, sealing, impact protection, and vibration management applications, including general industrial, portable electronics, consumer goods, automotive, mass transportation, construction, and printing applications.

The stock decreased 8.09% or $10.97 during the last trading session, reaching $124.68. About 287,373 shares traded or 61.88% up from the average. Rogers Corporation (ROG) has risen 29.19% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp.: Janice E. Stipp to Retire as Finance Chief, Effective May 16; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rogers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROG); 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY EARNINGS OF $1.40 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

Westport Asset Management Inc holds 6.1% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation for 54,900 shares. Shellback Capital Lp owns 131,750 shares or 2.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has 2.43% invested in the company for 550,387 shares. The Colorado-based Rk Capital Management Llc has invested 1.6% in the stock. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 107,980 shares.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security firm for government and commercial clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $61.64 billion. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance ; strike; and logistics and modernization. It has a 18.73 P/E ratio. The firm operates through three divisions: Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold Northrop Grumman Corporation shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Regal Invest Advsr Lc has 0.39% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 7,122 shares. Private Trust Co Na invested 1.23% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt Inc stated it has 6,860 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Parsec Finance Mgmt Inc has 0.03% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 1,621 shares. 278,622 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Wagner Bowman Management Corporation holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 3,944 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 11,530 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,659 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 1,200 were reported by South State Corporation. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.15% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Moreover, Bluestein R H has 0.02% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). 15,966 were accumulated by Cambridge Investment Advsrs Incorporated. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.14% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Amer Intl Group Inc reported 57,133 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd has invested 0.19% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC).

Among 3 analysts covering Northrop (NYSE:NOC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Northrop has $41800 highest and $30000 lowest target. $362.67’s average target is 0.32% above currents $361.5 stock price. Northrop had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 6 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital.