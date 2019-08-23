Northrop Grumman (NOC) to pay $1.32 on Sep 25, 2019; Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Shorts Increased By 22.6%

Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) is expected to pay $1.32 on Sep 25, 2019. (NYSE:NOC) shareholders before Sep 6, 2019 will receive the $1.32 dividend. Northrop Grumman Corp’s current price of $372.02 translates into 0.35% yield. Northrop Grumman Corp’s dividend has Sep 9, 2019 as record date. Aug 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.78% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $372.02. About 623,488 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 18%; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top secret Zuma satellite; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS; 09/04/2018 – Two independent investigations point to the Northrop’s payload adapter as the cause of the satellite’s loss, the report said; 16/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Presenting at Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Sales About $27B; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – CURRENTLY EXPECTS ITS DEAL OF ORBITAL ATK WILL CLOSE IN THE FIRST HALF OF THIS YEAR

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) had an increase of 22.6% in short interest. REXR’s SI was 1.61M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 22.6% from 1.31 million shares previously. With 790,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)’s short sellers to cover REXR’s short positions. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $43.68. About 425,088 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment of Diana Ingram to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY- ON APRIL 17, BOARD OF CO EXPANDED BOARD BY ONE SEAT AND ELECTED DIANA J. INGRAM AS A DIRECTOR – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS THREE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $33.8M; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q EPS 15c; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS TWO INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $18.3M; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q Rev $48.5M; 02/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Provides Update On Recent ATM Activity; 19/03/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty: Aquisition Funded Through Cash on Hand and Line of Credit Draw

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.79 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of Southern California, United States. It has a 108.93 P/E ratio. It engages in owning, operating and acquiring industrial properties.

More notable recent Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.’s (NYSE:REXR) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Jefferies gets bullish on real estate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.26 million shares or 6.86% more from 92.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Honeywell Intl holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 84,269 shares. Comerica Financial Bank stated it has 53,906 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 119,231 shares. Northern accumulated 1.53M shares. Legal And General Public Limited Company holds 729,195 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt holds 0.01% or 39,362 shares. Moreover, Etrade Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd invested 0.01% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Indexiq Advsr Ltd accumulated 66,881 shares. 4,494 were accumulated by Assetmark Inc. Sei Invests Co has invested 0.06% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Davis Selected Advisers holds 401,170 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Ltd has 16,000 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp owns 10,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Secs Grp holds 21,300 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Rexford Industrial Realty has $4600 highest and $37 lowest target. $41.50’s average target is -4.99% below currents $43.68 stock price. Rexford Industrial Realty had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold Northrop Grumman Corporation shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Bank The stated it has 32,216 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Torch Wealth Management Limited Com has 5,902 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Smithfield Trust has invested 0.01% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 25,000 shares. The New York-based M&T Bankshares has invested 0.03% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Reliance Tru Co Of Delaware invested 0.16% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 251,948 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Group stated it has 4,431 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natixis Advisors L P reported 0.22% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc has 744 shares. First Citizens Natl Bank And Tru reported 4,129 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Cullinan Assoc Inc owns 1,200 shares. First Allied Advisory accumulated 5,365 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Intact Management Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1,500 shares.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security firm for government and commercial clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $62.95 billion. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance ; strike; and logistics and modernization. It has a 19.27 P/E ratio. The firm operates through three divisions: Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Northrop Grumman Board Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:NOC – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Northrop Grumman: Next Stop $400 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Northrop Grumman Appoints Todd Ernst as Vice President, Investor Relations – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Northrop Grumman: A Long-Term Investment Case – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Northrop Grumman (NOC) Announces $200M LAIRCM Order from US Air Force – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 19, 2019.