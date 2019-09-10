Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Value Rose While Mackenzie Financial Decreased Stake by $10.17 Million; Cornercap Investment Counsel Stake in Summit Financial Group Com (SMMF) Has Lowered by $531,908 as Market Value Rose

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Summit Financial Group Inc Com (SMMF) by 48.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 20,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% . The institutional investor held 21,760 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $577,000, down from 42,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Summit Financial Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $25.29. About 4,368 shares traded. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 5.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SMMF News: 23/03/2018 Steven W. Lieberman Is Recognized, For A Record 16th Consecutive Year, As Summit Financial Resources Inc.’s Investment Leader; 26/04/2018 – SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC SMMF.O – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASED 18.2 PERCENT TO $0.13 PER SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Summit Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMMF); 08/05/2018 – Summit to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference; 26/04/2018 – Summit Financial 1Q EPS 60c

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 32.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 37,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The hedge fund held 77,118 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.79M, down from 114,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $351.93. About 862,084 shares traded or 8.44% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top-secret Zuma satellite; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $27,000 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE INCREASED TO $15.40 TO $15.65; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 18%; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Net $739M; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.45 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP.: POLAND IN PACT TO BUY NORTHROP

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enel Americas S A (NYSE:ENI) by 44,700 shares to 55,400 shares, valued at $495,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 1.32 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.31M shares, and has risen its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL).

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $802.22M for 18.56 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual earnings per share reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SMMF’s profit will be $7.01M for 11.29 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Summit Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.