Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stake Maintained by Calamos Wealth Management Llc; Alleghany Raised Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position by $29.76 Million; Share Value Rose

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 98.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 7,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 14,812 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.99 million, up from 7,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $10.52 during the last trading session, reaching $361.5. About 656,337 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $1B; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN SAYS DOJ IS CONTINUING TO INVESTIGATE THE MATTER, & CO IS COOPERATING IN THE INVESTIGATION – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Agrees to Buy Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 31/05/2018 – NORTHROP COO: ORBITAL ATK DEAL ON TRACK TO CLOSE END OF 2Q; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.20/SHR FROM $1.10; EST. $1.10; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN – PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED TO U.S. GOVT. ISSUES ON TIME-CHARGING PRACTICES OF SOME EMPLOYEES WORKING ON A PROGRAM WITH REMOTE DEPLOYMENTS; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE INCREASED TO $15.40 TO $15.65

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 32.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 109,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 447,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.35M, up from 338,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $8.81 during the last trading session, reaching $269.36. About 1.57 million shares traded or 9.58% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Alleghany Corp, which manages about $2.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 497,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $101.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 744,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 494,823 shares. Cap Guardian Tru invested in 0% or 210 shares. Somerset Communications reported 197 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bbva Compass Retail Bank accumulated 0.51% or 29,370 shares. 35,669 are held by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Limited Liability Corporation. David R Rahn & Assoc Incorporated has 1.71% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Strs Ohio holds 381,877 shares. Renaissance Grp Limited Liability accumulated 1.09% or 99,339 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management reported 5,203 shares. 12,372 were reported by Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Com. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0.25% or 3.10M shares. 30 were accumulated by Mark Sheptoff Planning. Raymond James Services Advsr reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 1,624 shares in its portfolio. Parsec Mngmt Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

More recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 46,158 shares to 20,051 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Short (BSV) by 40,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,692 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 541,309 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 2,200 shares. Alphamark Advisors holds 0.03% or 275 shares. Gulf Interest Bank (Uk) has 13,839 shares. Winslow Cap Ltd Liability, Minnesota-based fund reported 864,699 shares. Horan Cap Advsr Ltd has invested 1.13% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Co reported 24,568 shares. Heritage Wealth invested 0% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Riverpark Advsr Ltd invested in 9,398 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Icon Advisers Commerce holds 7,200 shares. Massachusetts-based Srb has invested 0.06% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Dana Investment Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Frontier Investment Mngmt invested 0.05% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Riverhead Cap Management Ltd holds 0.08% or 6,895 shares in its portfolio. American Research Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 70 shares.

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Northrop Grumman: Price Is Lower Despite Less Risks – Seeking Alpha” on December 15, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Northrop Grumman Appoints Todd Ernst as Vice President, Investor Relations – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “Boeing Strategically Withdraws From Air Force $60 Billion Nuclear Missile Program – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Maxar Technologies Appoints Carolyn Pittman as Chief Accounting Officer – Business Wire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Sypris Solutions (SYPR) Announces Long-Term Contract With Northrop Grumman (NOC) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 15, 2019.