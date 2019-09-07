Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stake Held by Sfe Investment Counsel; Synaptics (SYNA) Holder Bragg Financial Advisors Lifted Stake by $1.17 Million as Valuation Declined

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 80.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 1,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 4,142 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 2,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $367.77. About 530,729 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.20/SHR FROM $1.10; EST. $1.10; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Segment Operating Income $762M; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN SAYS DOJ IS CONTINUING TO INVESTIGATE THE MATTER, & CO IS COOPERATING IN THE INVESTIGATION – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Access Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 17/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS NORTHROP GRUMMAN ‘A-2’ SHORT-TERM RATING; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Cash Used in Operating Activities $237M; 25/04/2018 – NOC SEES FY EPS $15.40 TO $15.65, SAW $15 TO $15.25; 06/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $419 FROM $400; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 19.5%; 05/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $2.5 BLN SALE OF TRITON UNMANNED AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS TO GERMANY -PENTAGON

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 58.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 30,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The institutional investor held 81,161 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 51,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 387,367 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS SEES 4Q REV. $370M TO $410M, EST. $419.8M; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Synaptics’ Award-Winning Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Xiaomi Mi8 Smartphones; 26/03/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Adj EPS 92c; 29/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Synaptics AudioSmart Far-Field Voice Featured on docomo Simple Mic Bluetooth Speaker; 27/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR SYNAPTICS AFFECTS 40 ON PLANT CLOSING; 02/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Synaptics (SYNA) in Focus: Stock Moves 5.4% Higher – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Synaptics Announces Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – GlobeNewswire” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synaptics Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Synaptics to Demonstrate Broad Human Interface Portfolio at Computex – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 18 investors sold SYNA shares while 59 reduced holdings. only 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 32.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 33.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corporation, Missouri-based fund reported 7,137 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt holds 0.09% or 7,752 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson And Communication has 0.02% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0.01% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Legal General Public Limited owns 38,695 shares. Principal Gp holds 0.01% or 154,029 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Res holds 478,228 shares. Tudor Et Al stated it has 0.05% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Huntington Bancorp owns 137 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 22,222 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Company has 14,779 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Palouse Capital Mngmt, Washington-based fund reported 5,635 shares. Sg Americas Ltd invested in 0% or 5,359 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp owns 141,636 shares. Vanguard Group Inc reported 0.01% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot House Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Moreover, Alpha Windward Limited Com has 0.18% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd has invested 0.04% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Earnest Limited Liability Corp holds 84 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2.13M were accumulated by Geode Mgmt Limited Liability. Financial Counselors holds 30,259 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. 5,082 were accumulated by Foster And Motley. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.03% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Chevy Chase Hldgs Incorporated holds 144,245 shares. Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability reported 1,439 shares. Cornerstone owns 197 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt Inc reported 1,311 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk, Japan-based fund reported 163,111 shares. Palisade Cap Ltd Liability Corporation Nj reported 11,961 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.06% or 17,720 shares.

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Advise Their Viewers On Cloudera, Target, More – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Northrop Grumman’s (NYSE:NOC) Shareholders Feel About Its 137% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Pentagon Pulls the Plug on Boeing’s Multibillion-Dollar Ballistic Interceptor – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “U.S. Army Spends $100 Million to Pick a New Drone – Motley Fool” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Gets Almost $1 Billion to Keep the A-10 “Warthog” Flying – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $221.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 9,553 shares to 73,578 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,259 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).