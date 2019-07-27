Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stake Has Raised by Sfe Investment Counsel; Cvs Health (CVS) Stake Has Lifted by Ghp Investment Advisors Inc

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 33.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 9,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,534 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, up from 27,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.73 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 80.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 1,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,142 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 2,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $352.52. About 894,893 shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 7.60% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Gets Sales Growth from Aerospace, Mission Systems Segments — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $1B; 05/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $2.5 BLN SALE OF TRITON UNMANNED AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS TO GERMANY -PENTAGON; 08/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP: GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Sales About $27B; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top-secret Zuma satellite; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE INCREASED TO $15.40 TO $15.65; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21, EST. $3.65; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Operating Margin About 12%

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $221.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 5,172 shares to 16,106 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,113 shares, and cut its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Management Lc Tn accumulated 262 shares. Wendell David Assocs owns 1,370 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 820 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 972 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel reported 744 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Adv stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Linscomb Williams owns 788 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa owns 20,388 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 33,022 shares. Polar Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,882 shares. Ohio-based Cleararc Cap Inc has invested 0.13% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Paragon Capital Ltd holds 1,406 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Chilton Co Limited Liability Company owns 835 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP owns 22 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 40,809 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Washington Corp reported 400 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 61,738 shares. Cullinan Associate holds 0.34% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 83,494 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corp invested in 2,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 12.21 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Proffitt Goodson holds 0.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 13,830 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP holds 0.03% or 103,714 shares. Sterneck Management Lc, a Missouri-based fund reported 5,504 shares. Colorado-based Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Gyroscope Cap Management Ltd reported 125,799 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs LP reported 150,551 shares. First Corp In has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Company reported 506,707 shares stake. Penobscot Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.57% or 50,215 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gp Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 292,494 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73 million worth of stock. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.