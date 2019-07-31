Northrop Grumman (NOC) Shareholder Waddell & Reed Financial Decreased Holding by $3.38 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Nrg Energy (NRG) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Mirae Asset Global Investments Trimmed Position

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 42.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 46,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,865 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 110,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.75. About 1.32M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: NRG ENERGY $1.87B TLB REPRICING, LENDER CALL MARCH 9; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – EXPECTS INTEREST SAVINGS OVER REMAINING LIFE OF LOAN TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $47 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Net $279M; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – PER AMENDMENT REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $120 MLN WILL MATURE ON JULY 1, 2018; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q EPS 87c; 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – NRG Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Continues its Best-in-Class Reporting; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181056: NRG Energy, Inc.; BlueGreen Holding, LLC; 19/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 12,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 491,819 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.59M, down from 504,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $350.6. About 430,535 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 7.60% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 08/04/2018 – Probes Point to Northrop Grumman Errors in January Spy-Satellite Failure; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests – source [23:08 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 18%; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 EPS $15.00-$15.25; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN SAYS DOJ IS CONTINUING TO INVESTIGATE THE MATTER, & CO IS COOPERATING IN THE INVESTIGATION – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – NOC SEES FY EPS $15.40 TO $15.65, SAW $15 TO $15.25; 09/04/2018 – Post-Bulletin: Loss of classified satellite reportedly blamed on Northrop Grumman; 05/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $2.5 BLN SALE OF TRITON UNMANNED AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS TO GERMANY -PENTAGON; 31/05/2018 – NORTHROP COO: ORBITAL ATK DEAL ON TRACK TO CLOSE END OF 2Q

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 EPS, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $802.00 million for 18.49 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual EPS reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 13,457 shares to 342,052 shares, valued at $69.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 486,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT).

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lockheed Martin: Still A Great Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “This Aerospace ETF Could Fly This Week – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Northrop Grumman Appoints Todd Ernst as Vice President, Investor Relations – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boeing Strategically Withdraws From Air Force $60 Billion Nuclear Missile Program – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Boeingâ€™s Troubles in a Nutshell – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins has invested 0.02% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Hugh Johnson Advisors Lc has 0.27% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 3,281 shares. First Midwest Bankshares Trust Division holds 0.13% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) or 3,453 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.47% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Roosevelt Invest Group Inc Inc accumulated 19,360 shares. State Teachers Retirement System holds 266,311 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. City Holding Co invested 0% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Hudson Bay Cap LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Cleararc Capital has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs holds 144,245 shares. Winfield holds 700 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 336,487 shares. Frontier Inv Mgmt Co has 2,744 shares. 1,000 were accumulated by Beach Counsel Pa. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 1,238 shares.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $13.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 144,366 shares to 671,650 shares, valued at $28.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 56,079 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL).

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 151.61% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.31 per share. NRG’s profit will be $208.39M for 11.14 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 129.41% EPS growth.