Northrop Grumman (NOC) Shareholder Palisade Capital Management Boosted Position; Shareholder Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Has Boosted Office Depot (ODP) Position

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 4.59% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.05. About 3.65M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Office Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODP); 04/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT ALL EIGHT MEMBERS TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES YR SALES ABOUT $10.8B,SAW $10.6B, EST. $10.8B; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2018 Sales Around $10.8B; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME ABOUT $360 MLN; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES 0-2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH FOR 2019-20 SALES; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Announces Workonomy Business Services Offering; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES UPDATE ON STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION TO BECOME AN OMNI-CHANNEL BUSINESS SERVICES PLATFORM

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 18.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 1,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,961 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 10,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.86% or $18.98 during the last trading session, reaching $342.97. About 1.72 million shares traded or 96.90% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 7.60% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Operating Margin About 12%; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 9% TO $1.20/SHR; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP QTRLY AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SALES OF $3,280 MLN, UP 10 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises Dividend to $1.20; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top-secret Zuma satellite; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Gets Sales Growth from Aerospace, Mission Systems Segments — Earnings Review; 04/05/2018 – InsideDfnse[Reg]: Air Force to sole-source early SBIRS follow-on work to Lockheed, Northrop; 16/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Presenting at Conference May 31; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlanta Cap Mngmt L L C stated it has 496,000 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 2.01 million shares. American International Grp Inc stated it has 541,174 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.37 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corp holds 21,046 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2 shares in its portfolio. Spark Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 503,900 shares. Vanguard Gru invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Amalgamated Natl Bank reported 83,177 shares. High Pointe Capital Mngmt Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,290 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 317,653 shares. Magnetar Ltd Liability Co reported 240,477 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cutter Communications Brokerage Inc owns 35,700 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Amg Funds Limited has 0.93% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). 268,807 are owned by Sei.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 14,914 shares to 200,114 shares, valued at $16.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (Prn) by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Novellus Sys Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0.04% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Department Mb Bank N A owns 29 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys holds 29,787 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Cibc Ww Inc reported 8,377 shares. Hrt Ltd reported 1,797 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Advisory Alpha Ltd reported 241 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 0.06% or 855 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel has 0.02% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 3,047 shares. Palisade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Nj accumulated 0.1% or 11,961 shares. Pitcairn invested in 4,490 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Btim reported 1,506 shares. Moreover, Schulhoff has 0.38% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 2,646 shares. First Allied Advisory Service holds 0.05% or 5,365 shares in its portfolio. Regal Advsr holds 0.39% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) or 7,122 shares.