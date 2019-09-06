Northrop Grumman (NOC) Shareholder Nuwave Investment Management Raised Its Stake; Morgan Stanley Increases Holding in Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 1244.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 3,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The hedge fund held 3,375 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $910,000, up from 251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $367.77. About 530,729 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 18%; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Sales About $27B; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $27,000 MLN – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 16/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Presenting at Conference May 31; 09/04/2018 – Two independent investigations point to the Northrop’s payload adapter as the cause of the satellite’s loss, the report said; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.20/SHR FROM $1.10; EST. $1.10; 11/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 19.5%; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Gets Sales Growth from Aerospace, Mission Systems Segments — Earnings Review

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 59,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 765,098 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.38M, up from 705,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.82% or $14.73 during the last trading session, reaching $203.14. About 10.70 million shares traded or 450.12% up from the average. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 29/05/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: Is It ‘Set up for Success?’ — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees 1Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin recently stepped down after “falling short” of the company’s “standards of conduct.”; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAS TALKED WITH SEVERAL CEO CANDIDATES; 04/04/2018 – VP Burgoyne Disposes 100 Of Lululemon Athletica Inc; 07/05/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $96; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +42%, EST. +8.6%; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAD MANY CANDIDATES COME FORWARD FOR CONSIDERATION; 11/05/2018 – Lululemon: Here Are 5 Potential CEO Candidates — Barrons.com; 25/05/2018 – Lululemon is up 118% in one year, and could have more room to run after earnings

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09B and $353.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pgim High Yield Bond Fund In by 40,841 shares to 776,156 shares, valued at $11.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9.40 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.94 million shares, and cut its stake in Fanhua Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability has 7,303 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Pitcairn accumulated 5,407 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Mycio Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,351 shares. Us National Bank De has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% or 146 shares. Ameriprise invested in 0.01% or 134,283 shares. Cookson Peirce And holds 1,310 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Com Limited Liability reported 31,632 shares. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora holds 0.02% or 365 shares. Pinnacle Fin Prns Incorporated holds 7,154 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Inc owns 43,000 shares. Mufg Americas invested in 0.03% or 6,711 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser Inc accumulated 0.01% or 2,484 shares. Fred Alger Incorporated reported 338,448 shares stake.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $85.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp Reit by 3,054 shares to 105 shares, valued at $21,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).