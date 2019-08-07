Northrop Grumman (NOC) Shareholder Mckinley Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $421,254 as Share Value Rose; Pershing Square Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Position in United Technologies (UTX)

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.82 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04M, up from 5.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $129.01. About 3.65 million shares traded or 1.94% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 26/03/2018 – Loeb Joins Ackman in United Technologies as CEO Weighs Breakup; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 20/03/2018 – P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to India’s lndiGo; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 1,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The hedge fund held 34,336 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.26 million, down from 35,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $7.17 during the last trading session, reaching $361.42. About 1.38 million shares traded or 58.85% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 EPS $15.00-$15.25; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE INCREASED TO $15.40 TO $15.65; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.45 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – NORTHROP COO: ORBITAL ATK DEAL ON TRACK TO CLOSE END OF 2Q; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 06/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $419 FROM $400; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises Dividend to $1.20; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top secret Zuma satellite; 30/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 19.5%

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Northrop Grumman Board Names Kathy J. Warden Chairman – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boeing Strategically Withdraws From Air Force $60 Billion Nuclear Missile Program – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Invitation to Northrop Grumman’s Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Northrop Grumman (NOC) Announces $274M IDIQ NASA Environmental Test Award – StreetInsider.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Boeingâ€™s Troubles in a Nutshell – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 EPS, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $798.14M for 19.06 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual EPS reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based R G Niederhoffer has invested 4.17% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Burt Wealth Advsr invested in 0.03% or 275 shares. Field Main Bancorp owns 114 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Ltd Co, Virginia-based fund reported 41,800 shares. Cohen & Steers Inc invested 0.01% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Bankshares Of Mellon accumulated 1.19 million shares. Fiduciary Tru owns 3,358 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Blb&B Llc stated it has 0.04% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Diversified Tru accumulated 1,027 shares. State Street has invested 0.38% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Bell Bancorp invested in 800 shares. Regions Fincl reported 10,721 shares. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Trust holds 0.04% or 1,507 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 109,124 shares. Checchi Advisers Llc accumulated 0.11% or 3,572 shares.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13B and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 4,992 shares to 70,436 shares, valued at $17.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 115,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.25 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 0.13% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Optimum Invest Advsrs owns 19,836 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Atwood And Palmer invested in 9,878 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.14% or 206,698 shares in its portfolio. 643 were accumulated by Valley Advisers. Hudson Bay Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 9,820 shares. The Arkansas-based Greenwood Gearhart has invested 2.73% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0.5% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Broderick Brian C invested in 2.44% or 53,025 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 1.20M shares stake. Hartford Finance Management has invested 2.15% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Blackrock accumulated 0.33% or 57.23 million shares. Moreover, Asset Mgmt One Com has 0.29% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited has 949,474 shares.

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21 billion and $6.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 40,600 shares to 4.03 million shares, valued at $643.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 78,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).