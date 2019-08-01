Northrop Grumman (NOC) Shareholder Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Trimmed Stake; Legg Mason (LM) Valuation Rose While Roundview Capital Boosted Its Stake

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 53.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 14,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 41,790 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 27,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.67. About 21,404 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Stockholders’ Equity Was $3.9 Billion at March 31; 17/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy; 22/03/2018 – Royce International Premier Fund Wins a 2018 Thomson Reuters Lipper Fund Classification Award; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason March Net Long-Term Outflows $2.7B; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Legg Mason in talks with DoJ, SEC to resolve corruption probe- FT; 09/05/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated Closed-End Funds Commentaries Now Available; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Raises Quarter Dividend to 34c; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason in talks with DoJ, SEC to resolve corruption probe

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 28,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 309,214 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.55 million, down from 338,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $345.27. About 28,990 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 08/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP: GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP QTRLY AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SALES OF $3,280 MLN, UP 10 PCT; 09/04/2018 – Two independent investigations point to the Northrop’s payload adapter as the cause of the satellite’s loss, the report said; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21; 30/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Access Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 17/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS NORTHROP GRUMMAN ‘A-2’ SHORT-TERM RATING; 11/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS FORECAST; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Parkside Bancshares & Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Sei Investments owns 52,628 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama owns 111,353 shares. Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 7.94 million shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 123,190 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 15 shares. Amer Intl Inc invested in 279,579 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Aqr Capital Ltd holds 156,824 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Court Place Llc, Maryland-based fund reported 10,025 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd accumulated 184,440 shares. Olstein Capital Limited Partnership has invested 1.56% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Gamco Invsts Et Al invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Kbc Nv owns 92,757 shares. Earnest Prns Llc owns 22 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Lc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Moreover, Ameritas Inv Partners has 0.04% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 3,504 shares. Menora Mivtachim Limited stated it has 135,170 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.15% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 1,421 shares. Nuwave Inv Ltd Liability Corp has 1.07% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Alpine Woods Cap Ltd holds 2,527 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 9,061 shares. Raymond James Na holds 6,763 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Sfe Invest Counsel accumulated 4,142 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc invested in 11,530 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Voya Invest Mngmt accumulated 61,693 shares. Moody Bankshares Tru Division owns 47,493 shares. Narwhal Cap Mngmt reported 21,366 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp reported 65,665 shares. Putnam Investments Lc accumulated 1.10 million shares.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 22,842 shares to 66,868 shares, valued at $10.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 67,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $802.00M for 18.21 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual earnings per share reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.