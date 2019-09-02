Northrop Grumman (NOC) Shareholder Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Raised Stake by $1.54 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Scout Investments Has Cut Its Parsley Energy (PE) Holding as Market Value Declined

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 9.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 5,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 63,772 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.19M, up from 58,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $367.87. About 579,045 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Is First International Partner Country to Purchase the IBCS; 05/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $2.5 BLN SALE OF TRITON UNMANNED AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS TO GERMANY -PENTAGON; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises Dividend to $1.20; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $27.11 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – CURRENTLY EXPECTS ITS DEAL OF ORBITAL ATK WILL CLOSE IN THE FIRST HALF OF THIS YEAR; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 9% TO $1.20/SHR; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 46.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 535,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 620,526 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.98 million, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.91. About 3.90M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 42,675 shares to 163,626 shares, valued at $11.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 69,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,710 shares, and cut its stake in Clearbridge Mlp And Midstrm (CEM).

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 15.56% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PE’s profit will be $116.93 million for 11.78 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5,321 shares to 283,859 shares, valued at $27.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) by 8,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN).