Northrop Grumman (NOC) Share Price Rose While Factory Mutual Insurance Company Lifted Its Stake; Taconic Capital Advisors LP Stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Has Lowered by $3.88 Million as Stock Declined

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 0.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 1,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 181,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.55 million, up from 180,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $366.86. About 72,043 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 EPS $15.00-$15.25; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises Dividend to $1.20; 05/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $2.5 BLN SALE OF TRITON UNMANNED AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS TO GERMANY -PENTAGON; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT REFLECT THE PENDING ORBITAL ATK DEAL; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN – PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED TO U.S. GOVT. ISSUES ON TIME-CHARGING PRACTICES OF SOME EMPLOYEES WORKING ON A PROGRAM WITH REMOTE DEPLOYMENTS; 17/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Access Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 19/04/2018 – DJ Northrop Grumman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOC); 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 19.5%; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP.: POLAND IN PACT TO BUY NORTHROP; 04/05/2018 – InsideDfnse[Reg]: Air Force to sole-source early SBIRS follow-on work to Lockheed, Northrop

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 24.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.20M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $109.44. About 87,336 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 6, 2018; 19/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS – COLLABORATED WITH GOOGLE TO INTEGRATE NXP’S NEW MIFARE 2GO CLOUD SERVICE WITH GOOGLE PAY; 24/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS HOLDER ELLIOTT CONFIRMS 4.95% EXPOSURE; 06/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 13, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Márcio Magalhães Silva: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (Call) (NYSE:TMUS) by 58,958 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $7.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 135,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.25M shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $451.58 million for 16.89 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold NOC shares while 277 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 195 raised stakes. 137.21 million shares or 0.21% more from 136.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 2,461 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. M&R Mngmt reported 71 shares. Graham Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 7,362 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 53 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gam Ag invested in 0.51% or 40,243 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 40,617 shares. Stanley invested in 3,966 shares. Whitebox Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 957 shares. Globeflex Limited Partnership reported 5 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.16% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Johnson Invest Counsel reported 24,996 shares stake. Bancorporation Of Hawaii reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Private Advisors has invested 2.45% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 266,875 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va has invested 0.19% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC).

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 363,000 shares to 958,368 shares, valued at $67.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 96,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.72M shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).