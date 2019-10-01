Northrop Grumman (NOC) Reaches $375.57 After 5.00% Up Move; Paylocity Holding (PCTY) SI Increased By 22.31%

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) had an increase of 22.31% in short interest. PCTY’s SI was 1.20M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 22.31% from 983,000 shares previously. With 383,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)’s short sellers to cover PCTY’s short positions. The SI to Paylocity Holding Corporation’s float is 3.68%. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $97.34. About 51,061 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 71 WITH TAX BENEFIT; 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience; 07/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $373.5 MLN TO $374.5 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Paylocity to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Net $39.2M; 01/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Rev $113.4M; 08/03/2018 Paylocity Announces Acquisition Of Third-Party Benefits Administrator BeneFLEX

The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.21% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $375.57. About 189,879 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises 2018 View To EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 11/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 05/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept OKs possible $2.5 bln sale of military drones to Germany; 09/04/2018 – Two independent investigations point to the Northrop’s payload adapter as the cause of the satellite’s loss, the report said; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Northrop Grumman ‘A-2’ Short-Term Rating; 04/05/2018 – SpaceNews: BREAKING: Air Force awards contracts to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman for future missile-warning satellite cons; 16/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Presenting at Conference May 31; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP.: POLAND IN PACT TO BUY NORTHROP; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS FORECAST; 09/04/2018 – Post-Bulletin: Loss of classified satellite reportedly blamed on Northrop GrummanThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $63.55 billion company. It was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $394.35 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NOC worth $3.18B more.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1.

Among 3 analysts covering Northrop Grumman Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:NOC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Northrop Grumman Corporation Common Stock has $41800 highest and $30000 lowest target. $362.67’s average target is -3.43% below currents $375.57 stock price. Northrop Grumman Corporation Common Stock had 8 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 6. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, June 14. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 EPS, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $802.00M for 19.81 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual EPS reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, strike, logistics and modernization, and command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to government and commercial clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $63.55 billion. It has three divisions: Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services. It has a 19.46 P/E ratio. The Aerospace Systems segment designs, develops, integrates, and produces manned aircraft, autonomous systems, spacecraft, high-energy laser systems, microelectronics, and other systems/subsystems.

Among 4 analysts covering Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Paylocity Holding has $12500 highest and $104 lowest target. $115’s average target is 18.14% above currents $97.34 stock price. Paylocity Holding had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $11200 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The company was maintained on Friday, August 9 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 29 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, May 17 with “Outperform”.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.17 billion. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. It has a 100.35 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.66 in 2019Q1.