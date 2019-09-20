Northrop Grumman (NOC) Reaches $374.35 52-Week High; Shorts at CGE ENERGY (CGEI) Lowered By 75%

CGE ENERGY INC (OTCMKTS:CGEI) had a decrease of 75% in short interest. CGEI’s SI was 100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 75% from 400 shares previously. It closed at $0.655 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) hit a new 52-week high and has $393.07 target or 5.00% above today’s $374.35 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $63.03 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. If the $393.07 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.15 billion more. The stock decreased 0.33% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $374.35. About 246,213 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 18%; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 EPS $15.00-$15.25; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Segment Operating Income $762M; 09/04/2018 – Two independent investigations point to the Northrop’s payload adapter as the cause of the satellite’s loss, the report said; 08/04/2018 – Probes Point to Northrop Grumman Errors in January Spy-Satellite Failure; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Sees FY EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 06/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $419 FROM $400; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN – PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED TO U.S. GOVT. ISSUES ON TIME-CHARGING PRACTICES OF SOME EMPLOYEES WORKING ON A PROGRAM WITH REMOTE DEPLOYMENTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Northrop Grumman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOC)

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “2 Defense Stocks With Cheap Options – Schaeffers Research” on September 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Northrop Grumman Board Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:NOC – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Date for NASA-Northrop Grumman launch at Cape Canaveral moved up – Orlando Business Journal” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “10 Defense Stocks to Buy During Rising Geopolitical Tensions – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Call Buying Activity in Northrop Grumman (NOC) Highlights Bullish Sentiment in Shares Through October -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, strike, logistics and modernization, and command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to government and commercial clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $63.03 billion. It has three divisions: Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services. It has a 19.4 P/E ratio. The Aerospace Systems segment designs, develops, integrates, and produces manned aircraft, autonomous systems, spacecraft, high-energy laser systems, microelectronics, and other systems/subsystems.

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 EPS, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $798.08 million for 19.74 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual EPS reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Northrop Grumman Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:NOC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Northrop Grumman Corporation Common Stock has $41800 highest and $30000 lowest target. $362.67’s average target is -3.12% below currents $374.35 stock price. Northrop Grumman Corporation Common Stock had 8 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 6. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, June 14. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold Northrop Grumman Corporation shares while 277 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 195 raised stakes. 137.21 million shares or 0.21% more from 136.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Com has 24,853 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 78,383 shares. Endurance Wealth stated it has 155 shares. Bb&T Corp reported 3,815 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt holds 15,353 shares. Riverpark Advsrs invested in 10,741 shares or 1.49% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 1,120 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 25,396 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Limited invested 0.87% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability reported 0.2% stake. Williams Jones Associate Ltd Co reported 0.01% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 53 shares stake. Peapack Gladstone Fin stated it has 752 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Monetary Mgmt Gp holds 0.27% or 2,210 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Lincoln Natl Corporation has invested 0.09% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC).