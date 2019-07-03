Northrop Grumman (NOC) Reaches $325.25 52-Week High; Annaly Capital Management (NLY)’s Sentiment Is 2.31

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 266 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 115 cut down and sold their stock positions in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 782.45 million shares, up from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Annaly Capital Management Inc in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 91 Increased: 185 New Position: 81.

The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) hit a new 52-week high and has $348.02 target or 7.00% above today’s $325.25 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $56.12B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $348.02 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.93 billion more. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $325.25. About 343,605 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 7.60% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Northrop Grumman ‘A-2’ Short-Term Rating; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman Revises Satellite Procedures After Telescope Delay; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 19.5%; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE INCREASED TO $15.40 TO $15.65; 28/03/2018 – CORRECT: NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Northrop Grumman; 09/04/2018 – Post-Bulletin: Loss of classified satellite reportedly blamed on Northrop Grumman; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 16/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Presenting at Conference May 31; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP.: POLAND IN PACT TO BUY NORTHROP

Among 6 analysts covering Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Northrop Grumman had 12 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 13. Credit Suisse upgraded Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) rating on Monday, January 14. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $302 target. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $333 target in Monday, January 14 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 8.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, strike, logistics and modernization, and command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to government and commercial clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $56.12 billion. It has three divisions: Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services. It has a 17.35 P/E ratio. The Aerospace Systems segment designs, develops, integrates, and produces manned aircraft, autonomous systems, spacecraft, high-energy laser systems, microelectronics, and other systems/subsystems.

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.64 EPS, up 18.07% or $0.71 from last year’s $3.93 per share. NOC’s profit will be $800.61M for 17.52 P/E if the $4.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual EPS reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.30% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Good News for Boeing and Northrop: A-10 Warthogs Will Keep Flying Through 2030 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Raytheon and Northrop Grumman Team Up to Battle Lockheed Martin in Hypersonics – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lockheed, Northrop win big defense contracts – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Defense Stocks to Buy During Rising Geopolitical Tensions – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold Northrop Grumman Corporation shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco reported 0% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Cetera Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 8,051 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corp reported 7,572 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 214,356 shares. Cim Inv Mangement holds 0.36% or 3,443 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co accumulated 120,279 shares. Bowen Hanes owns 1,746 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, State Bank Of America De has 0.09% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 2.15 million shares. James Research Inc holds 31,264 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department has 0.03% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 1,070 shares. Girard Partners Ltd holds 0.05% or 960 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.13% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 4,697 shares. 4,065 are owned by Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt Communication. Fisher Asset Mgmt stated it has 820 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. owns a portfolio of real estate related investments in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.21 billion. The firm invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; and residential credit investments, such as residential mortgage loans and non-agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products. It currently has negative earnings. It also originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments; lends customized debt financing to middle-market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer.

Analysts await Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. NLY’s profit will be $362.06M for 9.12 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Annaly Capital Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity.

The stock increased 0.77% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.12. About 6.14 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) has declined 8.72% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F