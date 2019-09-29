Northrop Grumman (NOC) Position Has Raised by Diam Company Ltd; Duquesne Family Office Stake in Mastercard (MA) Decreased by $1.14 Million as Stock Price Rose

Duquesne Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 234,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.90 million, down from 238,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $269.13. About 3.24 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 5,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 81,496 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.33 million, up from 75,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $10.97 during the last trading session, reaching $371.18. About 1.12M shares traded or 26.01% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS FORECAST; 17/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS NORTHROP GRUMMAN ‘A-2’ SHORT-TERM RATING; 16/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Presenting at Conference May 31; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Victor H. Fazio to Retire From Board; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises 2018 View To EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Net $739M; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top-secret Zuma satellite; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 9% TO $1.20/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Northrop Grumman

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.31 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Duquesne Family Office Llc, which manages about $3.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 3,055 shares to 17,660 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11,812 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "Trade of the Day: Mastercard Stock Is a Trend-Follower's Dream Come True – Investorplace.com" on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Mastercard begins halting card service in Venezuela – Seeking Alpha" published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Square +1.2% after gaining two bulls – Seeking Alpha" on September 03, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was made by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Melvin Mgmt Lp has 1.27M shares for 3.44% of their portfolio. Shell Asset, a Netherlands-based fund reported 128,357 shares. Aviance Cap Partners Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6,120 shares. 23,706 are owned by Everence Cap Management Incorporated. Monetta Finance Svcs has invested 7.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Highland Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 17,906 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs accumulated 24,221 shares or 0.24% of the stock. B & T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cipher Limited Partnership owns 0.49% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 21,947 shares. Community State Bank Na has invested 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al reported 28,233 shares stake. 5,416 were accumulated by Appleton Prtnrs Ma. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Co reported 10,932 shares. Van Eck Associates holds 0.03% or 22,531 shares in its portfolio. Lourd Lc holds 5,779 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold NOC shares while 277 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 195 raised stakes. 137.21 million shares or 0.21% more from 136.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Finemark State Bank Trust holds 0.07% or 3,971 shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Counsel Lc, California-based fund reported 24,853 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 99,909 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Suvretta Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 228,708 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Norinchukin Bancorporation The holds 23,930 shares. Agf Invs America Incorporated holds 15,531 shares. Acropolis Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). 26,750 are held by Private Cap Advsr. Susquehanna Int Llp stated it has 40,750 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Korea Inv holds 203,699 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr stated it has 170 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc reported 798,419 shares. Sit Associate Incorporated owns 31,030 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Horan Advisors Ltd Liability holds 1.39% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 6,389 shares. Moreover, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 13,936 shares.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $20.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 9,859 shares to 78,061 shares, valued at $6.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 24,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).