Northrop Grumman (NOC) Lost Equal-Weight Rating By Morgan Stanley; Navient (NAVI) Shorts Lowered By 7.85%

Morgan Stanley gave Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) shares a new Overweight rating in a a research report sent to clients and investors on Tuesday morning. This is upgrade from the previous Equal-Weight rating. The broker after the upgrade has $418.0000 target price per share on Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), suggesting 21.93% upside potential.

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) had a decrease of 7.85% in short interest. NAVI’s SI was 11.40 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.85% from 12.37 million shares previously. With 1.56M avg volume, 7 days are for Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI)’s short sellers to cover NAVI’s short positions. The SI to Navient Corporation’s float is 4.75%. The stock decreased 4.81% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $13.05. About 3.86M shares traded or 121.81% up from the average. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has risen 5.60% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 26/03/2018 – Navient Foundation supports college tour for at-risk youth; 01/05/2018 – Navient Foundation supports Indiana food banks; 24/04/2018 – Navient Held $79.4 Billion of FFELP Loans at March 31; 04/05/2018 – CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC REPORTS A 9.6 PCT STAKE IN NAVIENT CORP AS OF MAY 2 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Navient Inc.: John K. Adams Won’t Stand for Re-election to Company’s Board at May Meeting; 20/04/2018 – DJ Navient Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAVI); 04/04/2018 – NAVIENT TO ENGAGE W/ CANYON TO DISCUSS POTENTIAL BOARD NOMINEES; 23/05/2018 – First Data to Become Primary Provider of Technology Solutions for Navient’s Federal and Private Education Loans; 24/04/2018 – Navient 1Q EPS 47c; 22/03/2018 – NAVIENT OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 EPS, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $811.07 million for 18.08 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual EPS reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Northrop Grumman has $34000 highest and $30000 lowest target. $335’s average target is -2.28% below currents $342.81 stock price. Northrop Grumman had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 13. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, March 8.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, strike, logistics and modernization, and command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to government and commercial clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $58.66 billion. It has three divisions: Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services. It has a 17.76 P/E ratio. The Aerospace Systems segment designs, develops, integrates, and produces manned aircraft, autonomous systems, spacecraft, high-energy laser systems, microelectronics, and other systems/subsystems.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold Northrop Grumman Corporation shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.18 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Federal Family Education Loan Program Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services. It has a 7.04 P/E ratio. It holds the portfolio of education loans insured or guaranteed under the FFELP, as well as the portfolio of private education loans.

Among 3 analysts covering Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Navient has $1700 highest and $14.5000 lowest target. $15.83’s average target is 21.30% above currents $13.05 stock price. Navient had 9 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $1700 target in Thursday, July 25 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) rating on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $1600 target. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold Navient Corporation shares while 110 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 217.90 million shares or 5.28% less from 230.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.