Northrop Grumman (NOC) Holding Held by Colony Group Llc; Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Steadfast Capital Management LP Lowered Holding by $33.33 Million

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 1.23 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 8.13 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.31 million, down from 9.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.85. About 1.61 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 14/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – resTORbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – R21 Holdings: Bank of Amer Merrill Lynch Increased Line of Credit to $145 Million; 18/05/2018 – TAIWAN CENTRAL BANK NAMES FOUR LOCAL BANKS TO TAKE OVER THE BUSINESS AFTER UOB’S EXIT; 23/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 05/05/2018 – DJ Private Bancorp of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBAM); 25/04/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 23/03/2018 – New York AG: A.G. Schneiderman Announces Record $42 Million Settlement With Bank Of America Merrill Lynch Over Fraudulent

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 1,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The hedge fund held 43,352 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.69 million, up from 42,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $366.38. About 14,053 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Gets Sales Growth from Aerospace, Mission Systems Segments — Earnings Review; 11/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 EPS $15.00-$15.25; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 18%; 04/05/2018 – SpaceNews: BREAKING: Air Force awards contracts to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman for future missile-warning satellite cons; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Agrees to Buy Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN – PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED TO U.S. GOVT. ISSUES ON TIME-CHARGING PRACTICES OF SOME EMPLOYEES WORKING ON A PROGRAM WITH REMOTE DEPLOYMENTS; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Segment Operating Income $762M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sector Spdr Financial Etf (XLF) by 45,313 shares to 75,075 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 24,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,458 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Smallcap Value Index (IJS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.